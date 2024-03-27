AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JA Solar Donates Iftar Meals to Underprivileged Solar Workers in UAE

PRNewswire March 27, 2024

BEIJING, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — During the Ramadan month in the Middle East, JA Solar, together with its strategic partner Power n Sun(PNS), donated iftar meals to underprivileged people working in solar sites in the UAE, as part of the company’s efforts to support the United Nations’ SDG1 (No Poverty) and SDG2 (Zero Hunger) initiatives.

This generous initiative has been warmly welcomed and appreciated by the recipients. Throughout Ramadan, JA Solar volunteers played an integral role in the charity initiative by actively engaging in organizing and distributing the meals. The provisions will offer crucial relief to alleviate hunger and support those in need.

JA Solar is committed to corporate social responsibility and supporting the United Nations’ SDGs with practical actions. For years, it has been actively participating in poverty alleviation, disaster relief, and other public welfare to help people in need. It has incorporated the “100 Hope Primary Schools Donation Project”, “Brightness Project for Poverty-stricken Cataract Patients” and the “10,000 Needy Students Financial Assistance Project” into the Company’s Three Major Charity Projects for the benefit of the people.

Adhering to the corporate mission of “Developing solar power to benefit the planet”, JA Solar contributes green and clean energy to the world through its PV products, and at the same time, actively devotes itself to corporate social responsibility efforts. It has been selected as a board member of the China Poverty-Alleviation Volunteer Promotion of Volunteer Service (now “China Rural Development Volunteer Service Promotion Association”), Outstanding Cases of Social Responsibility of Chinese Private Enterprises (2022), and “Caring Entrepreneur” of the National Charity Organizations.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

