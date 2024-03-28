GameChange Solar Validates Performance Enhancement Software Features of its Genius Tracker™ Solar Trackers

Enertis confirms performance gains from PowerBoost™, SmartStow, and WeatherSmart™

NORWALK, Conn., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar (GCS), a leading global supplier of advanced, cost-effective solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) plants, announces third-party validation of certain performance enhancement features of its Genius Tracker™ solar trackers. Enertis, an independent research and analysis firm, has conducted a comprehensive analysis of the company’s proprietary Genius Tracker™ control logic algorithms, confirming significant gains in the tracker’s energy production beyond the industry standard gains from solar trackers.

The report includes models that estimate power production from three cutting-edge algorithms developed by GameChange Solar. It also presents findings from the analysis of two sites, comparing real production data from inverters to theoretical models, providing valuable insights into the efficacy of GameChange Solar’s tracking algorithm technologies.

The report proposes a robust methodology to model the energy gains achieved through GameChange Solar’s control logic strategies: PowerBoost™, SmartStow™, and WeatherSmart™. These strategies combine sensors, weather forecasting, and smart algorithms to increase energy generation for both new and existing solar power plants and are continuously learning for improved output and adapted to the site-specific conditions.

PowerBoost™, a proprietary algorithm developed by GameChange Solar, enhances solar plant production during backtracking by preventing row-to-row shading and automatically adjusting the target tracking angle to optimize energy production based on site topography data. This is something that can only be effective on distributed row tracker systems.

SmartStow™, an optimized wind-stow method, rotates the tracker tables to a stow position where they are most robust and can withstand design wind events. The Genius Tracker™ control logic employs an innovative strategy for stow, adjusting rotation angles as wind speeds increase to maximize efficiency without compromising safety.

WeatherSmart™, another innovative service by GameChange Solar, increases production on cloudy days by stowing tables flat to capture more diffuse light, a feature that has garnered significant interest in the industry.

Enertis’s analysis validates the performance gains achieved through GameChange Solar’s PowerBoost™, SmartStow™, and WeatherSmart™ algorithms, with measured gains aligning closely with Enertis’s modeled results at a sample site:

PowerBoost™ demonstrates gains of 5.49% yearly.

SmartStow™ estimates gains of up to 3.15% over a 45-degree stow and 0.73% over a 0-degree stow.

WeatherSmart™ shows gains of 6.02% during overcast days.

We are pleased to announce that Enertis’s comprehensive analysis confirms, through models and real production data, the efficacy of our proprietary algorithms,” said Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar. “Our innovative control logic helps maximize energy generation, which is what every solar project owner cares about.”

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 30 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

Additionally, GameChange Solar, through its GeniusBOS subsidiary, is growing a portfolio of products for the broader balance of system needs of solar arrays.

