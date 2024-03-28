AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
REALTY ONE GROUP ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

PRNewswire March 28, 2024

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Realty ONE Group International, a modern lifestyle real estate brand, and the No. 1 fastest growing real estate franchisor in the world, is announcing more leadership promotions as it continues to accelerate its growth to 1,000 plus locations and 30,000 plus real estate professionals across the planet.

Realty ONE Group's logo

Announced last week, Cory Vasquez will continue as Chief Marketing Officer while also being promoted to Co-President, alongside industry icon Vinnie Tracey as he prepares for his well-earned retirement in six months. Recent addition to the ONE Family, David Romero, is being promoted to Chief Customer Officer to lead growth, business development and learning, while Kathy Baker, another prominent, beloved industry veteran, will lead the company’s proprietary ONE University Coaching programs as Chief Coaching Officer.

These are extraordinarily exciting times for our global brand, and I strongly believe we have the best leadership dream team in the industry that will rocket us into the next era of our growth and success,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International.

“Realty ONE Group International is the answer for our franchise owners and real estate professionals to achieve greater success faster and we are grateful to have talented people in the right positions to crush it together as ONE,” said Mike Clear, Realty ONE Group’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

  • Sarah Johnson promoted to Vice President of Human Resources
  • Taylor Somera promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Business Development
  • Arkadiusz Halaj promoted to Vice President of Technology
  • Sevag Sarkissian promoted to Vice President of Digital Marketing
  • Daniel Hernandez promoted to Vice President of International Support
  • Casey Grier promoted to Director of ONE Support

These and all recent changes are strategically positioning the UNbrokerage, an UNtraditional global franchisor, for further domestic and worldwide expansion on its way to 30,000 plus real estate professionals.

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur’s highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500® list. The only modern lifestyle brand in the real estate industry with nearly 20,000 real estate professionals, in more than 400 locations across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories worldwide.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group International
Realty ONE Group International is the #1 fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to nearly 20,000 real estate professionals, in over 400 locations across 20 countries and territories because of its proven full-service real estate model, dynamic COOLTURE, superior proprietary business coaching through ONE University, extraordinary support and its proprietary technology platform named zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

 

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

