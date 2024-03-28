AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jereh Group Unveils Revolutionary GreenWell Hazardous Waste Treatment Equipment at Beijing cippe

PRNewswire March 28, 2024

BEIJING, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Jereh made waves at the 24th China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (cippe2024) in Beijing with their showcase of cutting-edge innovations under the theme “Low Carbon Tech Smart Exploitation Solutions.”

Spanning a vast 1500 square meter exhibition space, Jereh exhibited high-end equipment and solutions across sectors like oil, natural gas, environmental protection, marine engineering, etc. Alongside informative technical sessions, the exhibition highlighted Jereh’s advancements in providing optimal solutions for oil and gas industries and driving high-quality energy development under the trend of low carbon and intelligence.

Jereh Booth at cippe2024 (PRNewsfoto/Jereh Group)

A major highlight was the unveiling of the GreenWell distributed hazardous waste treatment equipment, a breakthrough solution addressing challenges in centralized hazardous waste disposal. This innovative equipment offers on-site treatment without intermediary steps, significantly enhancing processing efficiency while reducing waste and enabling wastewater recycling within the system. Its modular design allows for easy transfer between different sites, catering to the needs of various drilling platforms. Compared to traditional methods, GreenWell offers cost savings and environmental benefits, making it an attractive option for creating eco-friendly well sites.

This innovative equipment addresses challenges associated with centralized hazardous waste disposal, offering on-site treatment without intermediary steps. It significantly improves processing efficiency, reducing oily waste at the well site by over 20% and achieving a remarkable 95% recovery rate for basic oil, while enabling zero discharge recycling of wastewater within the system.

Jereh also introduced its new generation Jereh Apollo Turbine Fracturing Equipment, featuring an integrated design for efficient transportation and operation. Equipped with a powerful 5000 HP plunger pump, it offers unprecedented operational efficiency and reliability for oil and gas development.

The Jereh booth attracted a steady stream of visitors, with many expressing keen interest in Jereh’s latest technologies and products, particularly its low-carbon fracturing solutions, intelligent oilfield command centers, gas boosting solutions and CCUS integrated solutions, etc.

SOURCE Jereh Group

