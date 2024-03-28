AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sungrow Kicks Off South Australia’s 2nd Largest Energy Storage Project

PRNewswire March 28, 2024

SYDNEY, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, has been awarded Notice to Proceed (NTP) from ZEN Energy for the commencement of the 111MW/291MWh Templers BESS project in South Australia.

The project, in partnership with ZEN Energy as the client and Shanxi Electric Power Construction (SEPC) as the consortium partner, marks SA’s second largest energy storage and the second largest stand-alone BESS installation in Australia. Notably, the Templers project has received its grid connection approval from the Australian Energy Market Operator before the contract execution and the project is expected to achieve commercial in 2025.

The core of the solution lies in Sungrow’s state-of-the-art liquid cooling battery technology, which will play a crucial role in grid reliability, mitigating intermittency issues and stabilising power supply. The chosen product, PowerTitan energy storage system, is tailored to meet the unique requirements of the Australian market and policy environment. The deployment of Sungrow’s advanced technology will also contribute to carbon dioxide reduction, supporting South Australia’s transition towards a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

ZEN Energy has expressed confidence in Sungrow’s ability to deliver the project successfully, highlighting the bankability of Sungrow’s equipment. This successful financial close is a testament to Sungrow’s commitment to innovation and excellence, positioning the company as a reliable partner in the global renewable energy landscape.

With the project now under construction, Sungrow looks forward to its completion and the subsequent contribution it will make to Australia’s energy sector. This collaboration with ZEN Energy and SEPC marks a milestone in Sungrow’s global expansion, further cementing its position as a key player in renewable energy solutions.

