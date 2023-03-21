AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
“Frying Pan Challenge” Garners Highest Recognition at Asia’s Most Celebrated Creative Festival ADFEST 2024

PRNewswire March 28, 2024

PR Lotus Wins: Grande, Gold, Bronze

TOKYO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tokyo– and Singapore-based PR planning and strategy firm HONDA OFFICE is pleased to announce that the “Frying Pan Challenge” campaign for Ajinomoto Frozen Foods has won three awards in the PR category, the top excellence award Grande Lotus, Gold, and Bronze, at ADFEST 2024 that was held March 21-23.

Honda Office won three awards at ADFEST 2024.

We aimed to realize the excitement of successfully frying gyoza for as many people as possible by analyzing the frying pans the users had sent us. On January 9, 2024, we announced the release of updated non-stick gyoza as the result of our efforts. (Project website: https://www.ffa.ajinomoto.com/enjoy/frypan

ADFEST, also known as the Asia Pacific Advertising Festival, is one of the leading creative awards in the Asia Pacific region, founded in 1998. This year, 1,587 entries were submitted in 21 categories, and 63 judges from 23 cities were divided into 7 groups to evaluate the submissions.

(Official website: http://www.adfest.com/)

  • Comment from Wendy Chan, Jury President of PR, Entertainment, and Media

This work exemplifies great PR work – turning crisis into opportunity through impactful and practical action. Result in creating trust in brand and the product. This Grand Prix was a non-sticky decision for us!

  • Comments from the “Frying Pan Challenge” Team

Keita Katsumura, Section Manager, PR Group, Strategic Communication Dept., Ajinomoto Frozen Foods Co., Inc.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation for this prestigious award. Our gyoza was launched in 1972, and for more than 50 years we have been making “continuous improvements” to our products. We always take pride in our commitment to listening to our customers and improving what we make. Thanks to HONDA OFFICE, our steady efforts and sincere beliefs were brought to the forefront. This project is still ongoing, and we will keep working toward its further evolution. We will continue to deliver excitement and smiles to our users through even better products.

Tetsuya Honda, CEO / PR Strategist, HONDA OFFICE

We have been offering PR consultations to Ajinomoto Frozen Foods since 2020. We are very pleased and honored that this project with Ajinomoto Frozen Foods, following the #CuttingCornersControversy, has not only made headlines in Japan but has earned praise internationally. We are grateful to everyone involved in this project and Ajinomoto Frozen Foods for their courage in taking this communication approach. Also, we extend our utmost respect to Ajinomoto Frozen Foods for their efforts in promptly realizing the product update.

  • Award Results

Project Name: Frying Pan Challenge
Case Film:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IiZhOZHsCU&t=5s

PR Lotus (PR Category):  Grande, Gold, Bronze

Out of a total of 77 entries, one Grand Prix, four Gold, four Silver, and seven Bronze were awarded. 18 sub-categories exist in the PR category, and the “Frying Pan Challenge” earned three awards: Grande in the Brand Voice & Strategic Storytelling category, Gold in the Real-time Response category, and Bronze in the Use of Social category. The PR Lotus recognizes strategies and creative execution that develop, maintain, and enhance a brand’s reputation and business. This category evaluates multi-channel online and offline experiences that attractively amplify a brand’s message, products, and services, based on how strategy, insight, and creative ideas have positively impacted brand perception, whether business, social, or cultural.

  • STAFF CREDITS

Executive Creative Director+PR Strategist: Tetsuya Honda (HONDA OFFICE)
Creative Director: Norikuni Takamiya (I&CO Tokyo)
Photographer: Yasuyuki Kanazawa (Demon Pictures co., ltd.)
Creative Director (Website/3D Scanning): Tatsuya Abe (PYRAMID FILM QUADRA INC.)
Producer (Website/3D Scanning): Reiko Morotomi (PYRAMID FILM QUADRA INC.)
Chief Project Manager (Website/3D Scanning): Ryuki Shimizu (PYRAMID FILM QUADRA INC.)
Project Manager (Website/3D Scanning): Emiko Nakamura (PYRAMID FILM QUADRA INC.)
Art Director+Designer: Asuka Matsuoka (.ma)
Technical Director: Mitsuru Watanabe (i2f)
Frontend Engineer: Hikaru Ando (i2f)
Account Director: Yuya Hirai (HONDA OFFICE)
PR Director: Ayako Koganemaru (I&CO Tokyo)
Executive PR: Mizuki Kanno (Material Inc.), Hinano Hayasaka (Material Inc.), Syunta Tada (Material Inc.)
Assistant: Mutsumi Kobukai (HONDA OFFICE)

INQUIRIES

HONDA OFFICE
Email: info@hondaoffice.co.jp 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/frying-pan-challenge-garners-highest-recognition-at-asias-most-celebrated-creative-festival-adfest-2024-302102162.html

SOURCE Honda Office

