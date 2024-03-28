AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

KT&G appoints Kyung-man Bang as new CEO at the 37th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

PRNewswire March 28, 2024

– Kyung-man Bang secures presidency with overwhelming shareholder support

– “We will enhance corporate value by driving growth in core business areas, and build a stronger foundation of trust with stakeholders,” said Mr. Bang

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KT&G Corporation (“KT&G” or the “Company”) (KRX:033780) held its 37th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) on March 28, 2024 at KT&G Human Resources Development Center in Daejeon, South Korea, and appointed Kyung-man Bang as President (CEO) and Representative Director.

Kyung-man Bang was elected President with overwhelming shareholder support, winning the highest number of votes. The election of CEO and Outside Director was conducted jointly through combined cumulative voting as per shareholder request, with the aim of protecting minority shareholder rights.

Kyung-man Bang, newly appointed CEO of KT&G said, “I am deeply grateful to the shareholders for entrusting me with the honorable opportunity to serve the company as CEO, and to the employees for their tireless work and dedication across both domestic and international business arenas.” “We are committed to achieving our vision of becoming a ‘Global Top-tier’ company by taking a leap forward and leveraging our three core business areas- Overseas Combustibles, Next Generation Product, and Health Functional Food- as the cornerstone for growth. We will also put our best effort to enhance corporate value and to establish a strong foundation of trust with stakeholders by sharing our profits with various stakeholders,” Mr. Bang added.

Furthermore, Mr. Bang introduced ‘T-O-P strategy’, a new business strategy designed to propel KT&G towards its ‘Global Top-tier’ vision. The ‘T-O-P strategy’ focuses on three keywords, ‘Trust’, ‘Origin’, and ‘Professionalism’. It demonstrates KT&G’s commitment to enhancing stakeholders’ ‘Trust’ with proactive engagement, establishing an undisputed ‘Origin’ with a first-mover approach, and securing global expertise and ‘Professionalism’ through performance and growth. Mr. Bang also encouraged employees to build upon KT&G’s legacy of persevering through numerous crises and to aspire to new heights of success by taking on new and daring challenges.

Since joining Korea Tobacco and Ginseng (KT&G’s predecessor) in 1998, Kyung-man Bang has held various management positions at the company, including roles such as Managing Director of Brand Management, Executive Managing Director of Global Headquarters, Executive Managing Director of Strategy and Planning Headquarters, and Chief Business Officer. Mr. Bang has garnered profound insight and expertise of the company’s overall business operations by serving leadership roles across diverse business areas.

Notably, under Mr. Bang’s leadership as Managing Director of Brand Management, KT&G solidified its leadership position in the domestic market by successfully launching ESSE Change, which has become the leading brand with the highest market share. Moreover, during his tenure as Executive Managing Director of Global Headquarters, Mr. Bang has successfully expanded KT&G’s overseas market presence to over 100 countries and achieved the unprecedented milestone of delivering 1 trillion KRW in overseas sales by developing tailored brand portfolios for each market and accelerating market expansion efforts.

Currently serving as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Bang has been playing a pivotal role in executing the company’s mid-to-long term growth strategy that focuses on three core business areas. He has made significant contributions to expanding the direct business model for Overseas Combustibles business, driving rapid growth in Next Generation Product business, and establishing localized value chains for overseas Health Functional Food business. Mr. Bang has been recognized as the most qualified candidate to guide KT&G towards achieving its ‘Global Top-tier’ vision. He has received positive evaluations and garnered strong support from shareholders for taking a leading role in formulating and executing the best-in-class shareholder return policy, thus enhancing both corporate and shareholder values.

Additionally, the AGM approved appointment of Dong-hwan Shon and Sang-wook Kwak as Outside Directors, with Mr. Kwak also serving as an Audit Committee member. “We are fully dedicated to driving the company’s growth and enhancing shareholder value, with the newly formed Board of Directors leading the change at the forefront,” said KT&G spokesperson.

KT&G CEO Kyung-man Bang

 

(PRNewsfoto/KT&G Corporation)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ktg-appoints-kyung-man-bang-as-new-ceo-at-the-37th-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-302102168.html

SOURCE KT&G Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.