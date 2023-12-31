The Ascott Vietnam Invites You to a Tropical Adventure Like Never Before

HANOI, Vietnam, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With festivals in full swing, vibrant colours painting the streets, and tropical landscapes bursting into bloom, there has never been a better time to unlock the extraordinary in Vietnam. Are you ready to elevate these moments with The Ascott Vietnam – the 48-hour Sale?

As the 40-year anniversary of The Ascott Limited’s global presence and the 30-year milestone of its esteemed legacy in Vietnam approaches this year, they launched a year-long medley of initiatives to springboard to the next chapter of “unlimited” development. Especially, The Ascott Vietnam beckons travellers to experience the tropical splendour with the exclusive 48-hour Sale, where savings of up to 50% await every stay across its stunning properties in Hanoi, Hai Phong, Ha Long, Hoi An, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong.

Particularly for first-time visitors to Vietnam eager to experience its unique offerings, the capital city of Ha Noi is a treasure trove of landmarks. From its ancient temples to bustling markets, every corner promises an exciting adventure right from the start. For food enthusiasts, Hai Phong is an essential destination. Offering affordable and delectable menus, this port city boasts a variety of dishes unique to its maritime heritage, sure to tantalize the taste buds of any discerning diner. If you are a heritage explorer, marvelling at the breathtaking beauty of Ha Long Bay and wandering through the charming streets of Hoi An ancient town or, which are both recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, would definitely be a perfect choice. If relaxation and rejuvenation are what you seek, head to the sun-drenched beaches of Nha Trang. Here, the pristine waters and golden sands create a tranquil oasis, inviting travellers to unwind and soak up the natural beauty that surrounds them. Initially, for those seeking cultural vibrancy, come to Ho Chi Minh City or Binh Duong, where vibrant streets teem with life and excitement, offering a kaleidoscope of experiences waiting for your discovery. With its array of unique charms and attractions in each destination, The Ascott Vietnam promises to ignite your sense of wonder and leave you with lasting memories.

Picture yourself lounging in the lavish surroundings of Ascott’s meticulously crafted residences, where every detail is tailored to perfection. Designed for both work and leisure, its accommodations in key cities provide an ideal sanctuary for business travellers, seamlessly blending productivity with comfort amidst the urban hustle. Meanwhile, in emerging cities, Ascott’s accommodations featuring spacious rooms overlooking the cityscape, offer a tranquil retreat for travellers seeking a seamless blend of relaxation and adventure.

Unlock the 48-hour Sale gateway to the next chapter of your travel story through Vietnam’s captivating landscapes at unbeatable prices and let the countdown begin! Book now since the clock is ticking. Public sales kick off at 12:00 AM on April 5, 2024, and conclude at 11:59 PM on April 6, 2024 (UTC +07:00), leaving only a fleeting moment to claim your slice of paradise.

For Ascott Star Reward (ASR) members, the journey begins even earlier, with private sales starting at 12:00 AM on April 4, 2024 (UTC +07:00). This exclusive window not only secures preferred accommodations with exclusive welcome amenities before the rush begins, but also unlocks an additional 10% off for valued members. Sign up to become an ASR member and make the most of this 2-day flash sale. Click this link to sign up now: https://www.discoverasr.com/en/sign-up?referralCode=VNENALL

Save the date and save big, this limited time offer will be gone in flash!

Participating properties include: Somerset Grand Hanoi, Somerset Hoa Binh Hanoi, Somerset West Point Hanoi, Oakwood Residence Hanoi, Somerset Central TD Hai Phong City, Citadines Marina Halong, Oakwood Ha Long, Anmira Resort & Spa Hoi An by The Unlimited Collection, Citadines Bayfront Nha Trang, Citadines Regency Saigon, Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon, Oakwood Residence Sagion, Richlane Residences Saigon, Somerset Chancellor Court Ho Chi Minh City, Somerset Feliz Ho Chi Minh City, Somerset Ho Chi Minh City, Somerset Vista Ho Chi Minh City and Citadines Central Binh Duong.

Terms and conditions applied. For reservations and to learn more, please visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/offers/48-hour-rush

About The Ascott Limited

Since pioneering Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984, Ascott has grown to be a trusted hospitality company with about 950 properties globally. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascott’s presence extends across more than 220 cities in over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Ascott’s diversified accommodation offerings span serviced residences, coliving properties, hotels and independent senior living apartments, as well as student accommodation and rental housing. Its award-winning hospitality brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Quest, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Preference, Fox, Harris, POP!, Vertu and Yello. Through Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott’s loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and offers at participating properties.

A wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott is a leading vertically-integrated lodging operator. Harnessing its extensive network of third-party owners and in-market expertise, Ascott grows fee-related earnings through its hospitality management and investment management capabilities. Ascott also expands its funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.

This year, Ascott marks 40 years in hospitality service with the launch of Ascott Unlimited, a full year campaign that will offer Unlimited Opportunities, Unlimited Choices, Unlimited Freedom, and Unlimited Good. Navigating a future of unlimited possibilities against a backdrop of global change and evolving perspectives of travel, Ascott Unlimited marks Ascott’s ambitions to break new ground, and springboard to its next chapter of growth as a global hospitality company. Find out more about Ascott Unlimited at www.discoverasr.com/ascottunlimited.

For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Alternatively, Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and LinkedIn .

About CapitaLand Investment Limited ( www.capitalandinvest.com)

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 31 December 2023, CLI had S$134 billion of assets under management as well as nearly S$100 billion of funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and more than 30 private vehicles across Asia Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics, self-storage and data centres.

CLI aims to scale its FUM and fee-related earnings through fund management, lodging management and commercial management, and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand’s development arm.

As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

