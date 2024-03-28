Lenzing strives to drive beneficial transformation across the value chain

LENZING, Austria, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As a strong believer in driving sustainability in the textile value chain, Lenzing continues to bring positive changes to the industry through ongoing innovation, enhanced transparency and close collaborations with like-minded partners. In our first-ever combined annual and sustainability report for 2023, we renewed our continued commitment to driving environmental and social responsibility, and presented our progress towards our long-term group-wide net-zero targets.

To support the evolution of the textile value chain from a linear to a circular industry model, Lenzing remains focused on the innovation of alternative materials and fabric solutions, develops circular innovations and champions transparency through a number of digitalized offerings.

As consumers increasingly seek ways to contribute positively to the environment through their purchasing decisions, we have championed alternative textile material innovations and solutions alongside long-term value chain partners. For instance, the introduction of our innovative processing technique that creates stretch fabrics using TENCEL™ branded lyocell fibers is a testament to our dedication to offering alternative materials made of cellulosic ingredients that ensures comfort and limitless design possibilities.

As we continue to drive circular economy across our business, we have been exploring new partnerships to bring new circular offerings to the industry. We are proud to partner with leather alternative expert, Recyc Leather, to introduce Pélinova®, a next-generation material that fuses TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers and recycled leather fibers to create a leather material catered for high-end fashion. An alternative to genuine leather, Pélinova® will be featured in the launch of a new footwear collection by Danish advanced contemporary brand GANNI.

To drive systematic change across the industry, Lenzing E-Branding Service assists our customers in effectively communicating the benefits of Lenzing fibers within their products across all marketing channels. Since the platform’s launch in 2018, we have been constantly introducing upgrades to the Lenzing E-Branding Service, like the availability of a 10-language menu, Digital Hangtags for LENZING™ ECOVERO™ brand and the Lenzing E-Branding Masterclass, which also comes in 10 languages.

Lenzing AG has recently launched a new landing page for its updated TENCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ claims, substantiated by proof points and supported by third-party verifications, which is accessible to value chain partners and consumers.

To learn more about the latest developments from TENCEL™ and how the brand contributes to circularity in the textile and fashion industries, please visit TENCEL.com.

