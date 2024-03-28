AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Lenzing strives to drive beneficial transformation across the value chain

PRNewswire March 28, 2024

LENZING, Austria, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As a strong believer in driving sustainability in the textile value chain, Lenzing continues to bring positive changes to the industry through ongoing innovation, enhanced transparency and close collaborations with like-minded partners. In our first-ever combined annual and sustainability report for 2023, we renewed our continued commitment to driving environmental and social responsibility, and presented our progress towards our long-term group-wide net-zero targets.

To support the evolution of the textile value chain from a linear to a circular industry model, Lenzing remains focused on the innovation of alternative materials and fabric solutions, develops circular innovations and champions transparency through a number of digitalized offerings.

As consumers increasingly seek ways to contribute positively to the environment through their purchasing decisions, we have championed alternative textile material innovations and solutions alongside long-term value chain partners. For instance, the introduction of our innovative processing technique that creates stretch fabrics using TENCEL™ branded lyocell fibers is a testament to our dedication to offering alternative materials made of cellulosic ingredients that ensures comfort and limitless design possibilities.

As we continue to drive circular economy across our business, we have been exploring new partnerships to bring new circular offerings to the industry. We are proud to partner with leather alternative expert, Recyc Leather, to introduce Pélinova®, a next-generation material that fuses TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers and recycled leather fibers to create a leather material catered for high-end fashion. An alternative to genuine leather, Pélinova® will be featured in the launch of a new footwear collection by Danish advanced contemporary brand GANNI.

To drive systematic change across the industry, Lenzing E-Branding Service assists our customers in effectively communicating the benefits of Lenzing fibers within their products across all marketing channels. Since the platform’s launch in 2018, we have been constantly introducing upgrades to the Lenzing E-Branding Service, like the availability of a 10-language menu, Digital Hangtags for LENZING™ ECOVERO™ brand and the Lenzing E-Branding Masterclass, which also comes in 10 languages.

Lenzing AG has recently launched a new landing page for its updated TENCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ claims, substantiated by proof points and supported by third-party verifications, which is accessible to value chain partners and consumers.

To learn more about the latest developments from TENCEL™ and how the brand contributes to circularity in the textile and fashion industries, please visit TENCEL.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/lenzing-strives-to-drive-beneficial-transformation-across-the-value-chain-302102423.html

SOURCE TENCEL

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.