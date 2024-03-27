Bybit Web3 Announces “Mantle Sharding With Ethena” Campaign

DUBAI, UAE, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce a campaign in collaboration with Mantle Network: Mantle Sharding With Ethena. This exciting event offers $MNT holders the opportunity to earn a share of a massive 2.5 billion Ethena Shards.

Lock In $MNT and Earn mShards

The official lock-in period for the Mantle Sharding With Ethena campaign runs from March 27, 2024, 10:00 AM UTC to April 26, 2024, 10:00 AM UTC. During this time, Bybit Web3 users can lock in their $MNT tokens to earn coveted mShards. These mShards, fully backed by the Mantle Treasury, can be later redeemed for Ethena’s native token, $ENA.

Maximize Your Rewards and Trade mShards Across DeFi dApps

For maximum reward potential, users are encouraged to keep their $MNT locked throughout the entire campaign period. Rewards are dynamically calculated and updated in real-time based on the total amount of $MNT locked per second by all participants.

Bybit Web3 is proud to be the first ecosystem to enable the trading of Ethena Shards in the form of mShards across various DeFi dApps. This integration marks a significant milestone for Mantle Ecosystem, paving the way for further exciting developments.

Don’t miss this opportunity to earn substantial rewards and contribute to the growth of the Mantle and Ethena ecosystems. For full details and participation instructions, please visit:

https://announcements.bybit.com/en/article/limited-time-offer-lock-in-mnt-and-grab-your-share-of-2-500-000-000-ethena-shards–blt66c8da8bd86d0910/

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 1 million wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 25 million users globally.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

