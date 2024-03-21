AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ARC Group Limited finalizes acquisition of US broker-dealer Objective Equity LLC

PRNewswire March 29, 2024

SHANGHAI, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ARC Group Limited, a distinguished global financial services and advisory firm with deep roots in Asia and a renowned track record in facilitating seamless connections between Asian markets and the global financial arena, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Objective Equity LLC, a boutique investment banking firm headquartered in the city of Brentano, California. This strategic acquisition represents a significant milestone for ARC Group as it fortifies its foothold and amplifies its investment banking capabilities within the United States, underscoring the company’s commitment to strategic expansion and comprehensive client service offerings.

The finalized acquisition, which took place on March 21, 2024, underscores ARC Group’s unwavering dedication to bolstering its global presence and underscores its proactive approach in navigating the dynamic landscape of the financial industry.

About Objective Equity LLC – Objective Equity LLC is registered as a broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). As a well-established financial service provider renowned for its expertise in investment banking and its steadfast commitment to client satisfaction, Objective Equity aligns seamlessly with ARC Group’s values of excellence, making it an ideal partner for furthering its mission of delivering unparalleled financial solutions on a global scale.

Abraham Cinta, CEO of ARC Group Limited, stated; “We are committed to growing our global footprint, and we recognize that having a significant U.S. presence is an important part of this strategy. Our acquisition of Objective Equity is instrumental in expanding our presence into the US and for us to offer our advisory services to Companies domiciliated in the United States.”

The acquisition of Objective Equity LLC not only enhances ARC Group Limited’s capabilities but also underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence and client-centric service delivery. With a robust suite of advisory services and an unparalleled depth of industry expertise, ARC Group Limited is poised to redefine the landscape of global finance, one strategic partnership at a time. As the company continues to chart new horizons and embrace emerging opportunities, the acquisition of Objective Equity LLC stands as a testament to its enduring commitment to excellence, growth, and client success.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/arc-group-limited-finalizes-acquisition-of-us-broker-dealer-objective-equity-llc-302103479.html

SOURCE ARC Group Limited

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

