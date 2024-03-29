AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

XCMG Machinery Triumphs with the 2024 German Design Award for Outstanding Integrated Campaigns and Advertising

PRNewswire March 29, 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, “XCMG”) is proud to announce its recent triumph at the 2024 German Design Awards, where it has been awarded the Excellent Communications Design in Integrated Campaigns and Advertising for its innovative “Cultural Gift” design. This accolade underscores XCMG’s commitment to blending industrial culture with rich contemporary significance, further establishing its position as a leader in sustainable development within the industry.

 

The award-winning design features a collection of culturally inspired items, including tea sets, playing cards, decorative lamps, USB drives, thermal mugs, and business backpacks. Each item is meticulously crafted following green and low-carbon principles from concept through production. The design draws inspiration from Han Dynasty stone relief paintings, ingeniously integrating engineering equipment components with traditional Han elements to create a novel visual composition that bridges modern manufacturing with ancient Chinese culture.

This recognition by the German National Design Award marks another significant milestone for XCMG following their victory at the “2023 Red Dot Winner” award in Germany this past July. The German Design Award stands as one of the most competitive and influential accolades globally within contemporary design sectors. It celebrates groundbreaking designs that set new directions in the world of design.

The core theme of XCMG’s winning entry revolves around “rooted in culture and based on innovation,” showcasing scenes where modern equipment manufacturing intersects with Han Dynasty aesthetics. This approach not only pays homage to millennia-old Han culture—a brilliant gem in China’s civilization—but also highlights Xuzhou’s deep historical roots as a cradle of Han cultural heritage.

As an emblematic city rich in two thousand years of history and cultural depth, Xuzhou provides endless inspiration for creativity that shines through this internationally recognized achievement. Through such endeavors, XCMG continues to foster sustainable industry development while promoting Chinese cultural heritage on a global stage.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.