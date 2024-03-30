AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Wanglaoji Accelerates International Market Expansion by Launching the International Brand Identity WALOVI in Thailand

PRNewswire March 31, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On March 30, in Bangkok, Thailand, Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (GPHL) held a ceremony for signing up Wanglaoji (Bangkok) Herbal Tea Museum and launching Wanglaoji international brand identity (Bangkok). This event aims at being based on Thailand, radiating to Southeast Asia, promoting further internationalization of Wanglaoji herbal tea.

With more attention of consumers to health and nutrition, natural plant drinks boast great potential. As the No. 1 natural plant drink brand in the world, Wanglaoji launched the international brand identity WALOVI to accelerate its pace of internationalization. It has planned to build 56 herbal tea museums around the globe to convey Eastern health philosophy and Chinese auspicious culture to the rest of the world. The Wanglaoji (Bangkok) Herbal Tea Museum project signed this time is one of Wanglaoji’s plans to build 56 global herbal tea museums.

Today, the sales network of Wanglaoji has accessed to more than 150 countries and regions, and has achieved good results in markets such as Southeast Asia, North America, Australia, and Europe.

The Southeast Asian market is a key overseas sales market for Wanglaoji. Its products cover Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and other countries. In some markets in Southeast Asia, it has been achieved coveraging full channel. Among them, the Thailand market is highly recognized for outstanding performance and is expected to maintain rapid development momentum this year.In addition, the products of Ciningji and Lixiaoji are gradually being promoted in the Southeast Asian market.In the future, consumers can drink more diverse health drinks from Wanglaoji in Thailand.

Li Chuyuan, Party Secretary and Chairman of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (GPHL), said, “Thailand is the cultural and economic center of Southeast Asia, and an important market for us in Southeast Asia. I believe that Wanglaoji can establish closer ties with consumers in Thailand and other countries, sharing the charm of Eastern health philosophy with the world.”

In the future, with the successive release of international brand identities and the accelerated layout of overseas herbal tea museums, Wanglaoji is expected to achieve greater breakthroughs in the international market, deeply integrate into overseas local markets, provide global consumers with more diversified natural plant drinks, and establish itself a global super beverage brand.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/wanglaoji-accelerates-international-market-expansion-by-launching-the-international-brand-identity-walovi-in-thailand-302103936.html

SOURCE Guangzhou Wanglaoji Health Industry Co.,Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.