Wahed, the world’s leading Islamic robo-advisor, announces its new CEO, Mohsin Siddiqui

PRNewswire March 31, 2024

NEW YORK, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wahed, a global Shariah compliant FinTech, announces the appointment of Mohsin Siddiqui as Chief Executive Officer.

Mohsin Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer, Wahed

Mohsin joined Wahed in 2023, serving as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this, Mohsin was with UK–based RegTech ComplyAdvantage serving as its Chief Revenue Officer, tasked with leading its revenue growth objectives after its Series-C round of funding. Mohsin started his career at OANDA, a New York–based online trading fintech, where he served as the Chief Customer Officer and Managing Director. At OANDA, Mohsin grew OANDA’s core presence in the U.S and Canadian markets and spearheaded its expansion into several APAC markets.

In a public letter to all stakeholders, Junaid, in his new role as Chairman said: ‘More important than his decorated CV, Mohsin has a deep and personal connection with our mission and values and a clear understanding of why over 350,000 clients choose to invest with Wahed. In less than a year as COO, he has made an immediate impact on the business and I have complete confidence that he is the right person to continue to drive Waheds growth.

On his appointment, Mohsin said: ‘The vision of Wahed is to create an inclusive and accessible global financial ecosystem. We have already made incredible strides in the last few years in realizing this mission. I look forward to the journey ahead as we continue to unlock new product lines and markets to serve a global community of over 2 billion Muslims.’

About Wahed

Wahed is a global Islamic fintech company that aims to reduce financial exclusion by encouraging ethically-focused, shari’ah compliant investing. New York-headquartered, Wahed has built an award-winning digital platform, making it easy for everyone to benefit from investing without compromising their values. Wahed is licensed in 10 jurisdictions through its subsidiaries around the globe, with 11 offices serving over 300,000 customers. For more information on how Wahed is trying to change the world of finance for the better, visit: https://www.wahed.com/

 

Wahed Logo

 

SOURCE Wahed

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

