AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Statement from Prince Castro Ben Leon Khatib: Bailiffs recover Russian Avantgarde paintings worth hundreds of millions in raids following Frankfurt and Paris court orders

PRNewswire April 2, 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — French bailiffs and police have conducted a raid of an art expert’s storage facility in Paris following court orders issued in Frankfurt, Germany, and Paris, France.

The raid led to the discovery of a large number of paintings belonging to a collection of works of Russian Avantgarde stolen from the Khatib family. The Khatib family are avid art collectors and proud owners of many world-class artworks from a variety of periods. Their collection of Russian Avantgarde paintings is one of the largest of its kind and contains works by famous artists such as Wassily Kandinsky and Kazimir Malevich.

The raid, conducted at the end of January, followed similar raids carried out by German officials in Frankfurt in 2023, where authorities also seized a large number of paintings. The works of art seized, worth hundreds of millions of euros, were initially stolen in December 2019.

The seizures are part of a long-running legal case following the theft of 1,800 Russian Avantgarde paintings from Wiesbaden, Germany in 2019. Whilst the seizures in Paris and Frankfurt mean that some of the valuable art pieces have been recovered, many are still missing.

The perpetrators of the theft have been identified, but they remain at large and refuse to return the paintings to their owner. Instead, they are selling the art through auction houses in Paris, Brittany, Monaco and in Israel. The auction houses in question ignored cease-and-desist letters and continued with the sales having been informed that the art was stolen.

The efforts to recover the art collection are financed by Prague-based European litigation funder LitFin. The legal proceedings are led by the global law firm Dentons in Frankfurt and Paris.

A spokesperson for the Khatib family said: “With the help of Dentons and LitFin, we will follow the perpetrators around the world. We will continue to recover our property and encourage anyone who considers buying works from the Russian Avantgarde to diligently check its provenance and make sure it is not a stolen piece belonging to our family”.

SOURCE The Khatib Family

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.