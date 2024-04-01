AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MADISON INTERNATIONAL REALTY EXPANDS GLOBAL PRESENCE WITH NEW OFFICE IN SINGAPORE

PRNewswire April 2, 2024

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Madison International Realty, a leading real estate private equity firm, has opened its office in Singapore, establishing a presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Located in the Singapore financial services district at the Ocean Financial Centre, this expansion signifies Madison’s dedication to its investor base and growth in the vibrant Asian market.

“The Asia-Pacific region is important for our growth. Establishing a formal office in Singapore brings us closer to our valued investors and enables us to explore new opportunities,” said Ronald Dickerman, Founder and President of Madison International Realty. “At this juncture of the economic cycle, the timing couldn’t be more opportune.”

Yichao Mark, formerly Director of Strategic Investor Solutions at Madison’s New York Headquarters, has been appointed Head of Asia to lead efforts in the region. Since joining the firm in 2018, Mr. Mark has accumulated extensive experience through various positions within Madison’s Equity Capital Markets team, which he now brings to his new role. His expertise in global fundraising, bespoke client interactions, investor relations, and product development will be instrumental in driving Madison’s growth and success in Asia.

With this expansion, Madison now operates seven offices worldwide, including New York City, Los Angeles, London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Luxembourg, solidifying its presence in key markets.

“Our increased presence in Singapore strengthens our global footprint and on-the-ground presence in the Asia-Pacific region,” added Dickerman. “We have a longstanding history of building strong relationships in this dynamic market.”

For more information about Madison International Realty and its new Singapore office, please visit https://madisonint.com.

About Madison International Realty

Madison International Realty (www.madisonint.com) is a leading liquidity provider to real estate investors worldwide. Madison provides equity capital for real estate owners and investors seeking to monetize embedded equity, replace capital partners seeking an exit or to recapitalize balance sheets. The firm provides equity for recapitalizations, partner buyouts and capital infusions and acquires joint venture, limited partner and co-investment interests as principals. In addition, Madison provides strategic growth capital to established, middle-market real estate operating platforms, seeking to accelerate their growth and investment programs. Madison has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Frankfurt, where the firm operates under the name of Madison International Realty GmbH.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/madison-international-realty-expands-global-presence-with-new-office-in-singapore-302103712.html

SOURCE Madison International Realty

