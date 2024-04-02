AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
INEOS STYROLUTION CELEBRATES PRESTIGIOUS STRATEGIC SUPPLIER AWARDS FROM HAIER

PRNewswire April 2, 2024
  • INEOS Styrolution given two Strategic Supplier Awards at Haier’s Global Supplier Conference 2024 
  • INEOS Styrolution provides innovative styrenics solutions for Haier’s range of household appliances globally

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, has been honoured with two Strategic Supplier Awards at the 2024 Haier Global Supplier Conference, held in Shanghai, China. Founded in 1984, Haier Group is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of household appliances. 

INEOS Styrolution was among more than one thousand suppliers assessed this year and is proud to be the recipient of two of the 100 awards presented this year.

The first award, the Global Strategic Supplier Award, was established to recognise suppliers who have performed a pivotal role in ensuring quality, support, and on-time delivery across Haier’s manufacturing facilities. This year’s accolade was particularly noteworthy as it was awarded to all of INEOS Styrolution’s operations that support Haier Group globally, including China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Pakistan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The second award was a special Long-Term Strategic Supplier Award, commemorating Haier’s 40th year anniversary. As a long-term strategic partner of Haier Group, INEOS Styrolution has been deeply engaged with Haier for nearly four decades, delivering consistent quality, innovation, and customer service as well as collaborating on solutions that further enhance the quality of Haier’s products.

“We are extremely thrilled and honoured to receive these two awards from Haier Group. It is a full affirmation and recognition of our commitment to engage with our customers by understanding their requirements and customizing the right products to help differentiate them in the market,” said Jui Seng Tay, President Asia Pacific at INEOS Styrolution. “We are proud to work with Haier and look forward to deepening this relationship and helping them to further their ambitions in the global household industry.”                     

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the world’s leading styrenics supplier, with a high-performing portfolio of styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS and advanced styrenic products. With more than 90 years of innovation in materials science, INEOS Styrolution is focused on customer satisfaction with differentiated solutions that provide a competitive edge as well as investments in technology that enable closed loop recyclability for styrenics while reducing our carbon emissions. INEOS Styrolution applications can be found in many everyday products across multiple industries: including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging, and toys/sports. Operating 17 production sites in nine countries, the company is a wholly owned subsidiary of INEOS Group Limited and employs approximately 3,000 people. Sales were 4.5 billion euros in 2023.

www.ineos-styrolution.com

