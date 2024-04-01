AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

7-Eleven International Completes Acquisition of 7-Eleven Australia

PRNewswire April 1, 2024

7-Eleven International now operates 7-Eleven Australia convenience stores

IRVING, Texas, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 7-Eleven International LLC announced today the successful completion of its acquisition of 7-Eleven Australia convenience stores. The two companies agreed to the A$1.71 billion deal in November 2023. With the closing, 7-Eleven International adds more than 750 stores in Australia to its portfolio.

“We are thrilled to become one team and create stronger synergy with 7-Eleven Australia,” said Ken Wakabayashi, President and CEO of 7-Eleven International. “For nearly 50 years, the 7-Eleven Australia team has built the legacy of the brand as a top choice for convenience. Together, we can enhance customer experience in the store.”

The companies identified opportunities to transform 7-Eleven Australia’s merchandise and fuel offer, expand product assortment and introduce new high-quality fresh foods.

“It is about continuing to grow our store network in Australia and providing unrivalled customer experiences and quality products,” said Angus McKay, 7-Eleven Australia CEO and Managing Director. “My team and I are looking forward to taking advantage of 7-Eleven International’s deep experience in convenience retailing with the leadership of Executive Chairman, Shin Abe.”

With the successful transition of ownership, 7-Eleven International furthers Seven & i Holdings’ commitment to global growth and enhancing the 7-Eleven brand.

About 7-Eleven International LLC
7-Eleven International LLC is a joint venture of 7-Eleven, Inc. and Seven-Eleven Japan, Co. Ltd., which are owned by the holding company, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Globally, the 7-Eleven trademark is represented in over 84,000 stores in 20 countries and regions. 7-Eleven International operates or master franchises approximately 48,000 stores in 16 countries and regions. 7-Eleven, Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 15,000 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Seven-Eleven Japan Co. Ltd. operates and franchises more than 21,000 stores in Japan. The iconic brand will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027. Read more about the company online at https://www.7-11int.com/

About Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., is headquartered in Chiyoda, Tokyo, a Japanese diversified retail holding company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market (3382). The Seven & i Group has a network of stores in 20 countries and regions with a focus on convenience stores, as well as superstores, specialty stores, and financial services. The Group provides high-quality products and services to customers while “aiming to contribute to local and global communities by providing new experiences and values from the customers’ point of view.”
Read more at https://www.7andi.com/en/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/7-eleven-international-completes-acquisition-of-7-eleven-australia-302103193.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

