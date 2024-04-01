AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trip.com Group and Capital A Berhad Sign Wide-Ranging Strategic Partnership

PRNewswire April 1, 2024

SHANGHAI, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global travel service provider Trip.com Group today signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership with Capital A Berhad – the parent company of low-cost airline AirAsia – that will see the two companies collaborate across multiple business lines, from flights to accommodations, attractions and tickets, car-hailing, and payments.

This will be an augmentation of a successful strategic partnership that was first announced in 2020, and will see a deepening of the ongoing relationship. Both parties will work together to further expand AirAsia’s reach and range of offerings through Trip.com Group’s innovative solutions such as merchandising and the Virtual Interline product.

Through this partnership, both organisations will work together to elevate the level of service quality and improve the quality of products offered to their customers, including collaborations between Trip.com Group and AirAsia’s customer service teams. Meanwhile, TripLink will provide AirAsia Aviation Group with payment solutions. This will create further value for both organisations while enabling AirAsia to optimise cost efficiencies and provide better value to its customers.

Ms Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer, Trip.com Group, said: “We have a strong and long-standing relationship with Capital A, and the signing of this strategic partnership marks another important milestone in our ongoing journey to grow and strengthen the tourism industry. It is also an affirmation of the positive outcomes we have seen since we signed our initial agreement in 2020. At Trip.com Group, we continually improve our processes and customer experiences, and we are excited to leverage this competency as we work with Capital A to empower our users and enhance their travel experience.”

CEO of Capital A Mr Tony Fernandes said: “We are thrilled about the participation of Capital A’s three entities – AirAsia, AirAsia MOVE, and BigPay – in this partnership. Our collaboration extends beyond promoting AirAsia flights and ancillary on Trip.com Group’s platforms. AirAsia’s inventory and growth plans are focused on China and then getting Trip.com Group’s customer base into ASEAN, while AirAsia MOVE will collaborate on Trip.com Group hotel inventory and offer MOVE activities, tickets, and ride collaborations for Trip.com Group users. Together, we will leverage each other’s extensive network and resources to offer enhanced travel experiences to our customers, delivering mutual growth and success for our two organisations.”

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Follow us on: X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Trip.com Group

