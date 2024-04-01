AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
STL deepens partnership with Vocus for faster deployment of high-capacity networks in Australia

PRNewswire April 1, 2024

SYDNEY, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading optical and digital solutions company announced another milestone in its partnership with Vocus Group, a specialist fibre and network solutions provider in Australia. STL has been actively involved in collaboratively developing optical fibre solutions tailored to Vocus’ goal of delivering high-speed connectivity across Australia.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd- STL Logo

Vocus owns and operates more than 25,000 kms of fibre network that is purpose-built and managed for businesses and the Government. Its high-performance and secure network infrastructure connects people, businesses, government, and communities in Australia to the world.

STL has been supporting Vocus in building, operating, and maintaining its extensive fibre network with its world-class optical networking solutions made sustainably at its “Zero Waste to Landfill” and “Zero Liquid Discharge” certified facilities. In the last three years, STL has supplied more than 1000 kms of optical fibre cable to Vocus and is committed to providing the most sustainable, quality products by being ‘first in the world’ to launch a range of externally certified Eco-labelled Optical Products.

The new multi-year partnership will see increased usage of STL’s ultra-slim profile Micro™ cables in Vocus’ network, along with the use of STL’s flagship Stellar™ fibre, the world’s first bend-resilient fibre with backward compatibility to fibre found in legacy networks. Using such a bend-resilient fibre will improve Vocus network quality with lower losses, higher network availability and longer lifetime. 

“At Vocus, we believe connectivity should enable potential and, as a result, performance and reliability are key to the work we do to empower businesses and communities across Australia with superior network solutions,” said Matt Walsh, Vocus’ Chief Customer Officer. “STL’s optical technology expertise, innovation and approach to sustainability are aligned with our operational, social and climate impact goals, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Commenting on this engagement, Paul Atkinson, CEO – Optical Networking Business, STL, said: “Our collaborative efforts with Vocus in developing tailored optical fibre solutions reflect our shared commitment to delivering high-speed connectivity across Australia and resonates with our purpose of transforming billions of lives by connecting the world. We are confident that our advanced optical networking solutions can elevate Vocus’ network quality, guaranteeing exceptional connectivity.”

