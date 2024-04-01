AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hikvision launches AX HOME series wireless alarm system for enhanced home security

PRNewswire April 1, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision has launched the AX HOME series wireless alarm system designed to meet the needs of homeowners. The AX HOME Series builds on Hikvision’s commitment to deliver cutting-edge, reliable alarm systems which are both cost-effective and user-friendly.

Certified to meet European Standards for Intruder Alarm Systems EN grade 2, the AX HOME series ensures homeowners a robust protection system that meets some of the world’s most demanding industry standards. It also addresses many of the common concerns that people have with domestic alarm systems: it is energy efficient, uses very little cellular data, and is simple to learn and use.

The AX HOME Series includes a range of intuitive features:

  • Enhanced security integration

The AX HOME system allows seamless integration with third-party devices and systems through support for Open Things Access Protocol (OTAP), which offers easy deployment, scalability, two-way authentication, data encryption, and high transmission efficiency.

  • Highly energy and cost effective

Consuming as low as 0.05 kWh daily, the system is highly energy efficient and cost-effective. The system’s innovative Microcontroller (MCU) platform and OTAP support reduces cellular data usage and provides a smoother operation experience. With at least 12 hours of standby time, homeowners can rest assured even during power outages.

  • Effortless setup & maintenance

The AX HOME Series features a user-friendly sliding design which makes it very easy to install. The low maintenance cost is complemented by the accessibility and ease of purchasing AA batteries. Configuration is simplified through the web and mobile apps. Users can check the status remotely via the Hik-Connect app, whilst installers can use Hik-Partner Pro to remotely maintain the system on behalf of their clients.

  • Instant activation with plug & play

The AX HOME Series kit comes complete with devices that are pre-connected to the control panel and which work out of the box. Users simply activate the control panel to enjoy the complete system effortlessly.

  • User-friendly app interfaces

The Hik-Connect app features intuitive wizards to help users complete necessary configurations swiftly. Clear navigation icons make operating the system a breeze.

