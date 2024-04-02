AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BLUETTI AC240 Launches in Australia: the Ultimate All-Weather Power Solution

PRNewswire April 2, 2024

SYDNEY, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a leading provider of green energy storage solutions, will introduce the new BLUETTI AC240 to the Australian market on April 2nd at 13:00 local time. The AC240 promises to be the go-to power solution for outdoor enthusiasts with IP65 water resistance and dustproofing for reliable performance in any climate.

IP65 Dustproofing and Water Resistance

Designed to withstand harsh conditions, the BLUETTI AC240 is dust-proof and resistant to low-pressure water jets. This level of protection ensures an uninterrupted power supply during outdoor activities such as beach camping, overland adventures, and marine excursions. The AC240’s resilience is based on several of BLUETTI’s advanced designs, including independent air ducts and sealed compartments.

Versatile Power for Every Adventure

With an impressive 2,400W output and 1,536Wh LFP battery, the AC240 offers versatile power solutions for a variety of outdoor adventures. Whether it’s sailing at sea or living off the grid, the AC240 can power essential appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and coffee makers. Its efficient 1,200W solar charging capability, combined with multiple outputs, allows for seamless integration into RV or boat power systems, ensuring self-sustained adventures.

Disaster Prevention Backup Power

In the event of weather-related power outages in Australia, such as those caused by tropical storms, the AC240 serves as a reliable backup power source. The expandable battery capacity of up to 10,136Wh with BLUETTI’s B210 battery packs provides uninterrupted power during emergencies. Its lightning-fast UPS feature powers up critical equipment within 15 milliseconds of a power outage for peace of mind.

Durable and Intelligent Power Solution

Crafted to last, the AC240 features a reliable lithium iron phosphate battery and BLUETOPUS AI-powered battery management system for optimal performance over about a decade. Supported by app control and backed by a 6-year warranty, the AC240 guarantees reliable service for years to come.

Availability and Pricing

The BLUETTI AC240 will be sold on BLUETTI’s official website and Amazon store starting April 2nd, 13:00, with an exclusive early bird price of A$2499.

About BLUETTI

Committed to a sustainable future, BLUETTI provides affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100,000 African families in off-grid regions. With a dedication to innovation and addressing customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader across more than 100 countries worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bluetti-ac240-launches-in-australia-the-ultimate-all-weather-power-solution-302104368.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.