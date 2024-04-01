Envision Energy Takes Top Spot in Global Wind Turbine Orders by Success in International Markets

According to the leading energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, Envision Energy secures top spot with record-breaking 22GW wind turbine orders in FY 2023, outperforming all OEMs.

SHANGHAI, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie recently released a report on “Global Wind Turbine Order Analysis: Q1 2024″. Envision Energy emerged as the frontrunner with 22 GW of order intake the fiscal year 2023 thanks to its achievements in international markets, holding a significant lead over its competitors. Additionally, Envision Energy ranks second with 15.4GW of newly installed capacity in 2023 in BloombergNEF’s latest global wind turbine rankings. These remarkable accomplishments solidify Envision Energy’s position as the worldwide leader in wind energy market and in the broader renewable energy industry.

“Envision Energy’s dominant presence in the global market underscores our unwavering commitment to technology innovation and robust global delivery capacities, which enables us to reduce the cost of electricity generated by new energy and to achieve a balance among localization policy requirements, supply chain flexibility, product reliability and cost.” Said Kane Xu, Global VP of Envision Energy, “As a ‘Wind Explorer’, Envision Energy will consistently leverage our cutting-edge industry expertise to allow access to low-carbon, affordable and stable green energy for all nations and regions, thereby driving the global energy transition.”

Envision Energy delivers smart wind farm products and comprehensive solutions for the entire life cycle of wind farms based on its technological prowess in the wind power field and EnOS intelligent AIoT operating system. Leveraging its independent intelligent control technology, Envision Energy pioneered design and manufacture of smart wind turbines, that “are able to sense, think, learn, judge and make decisions,” to continuously enhance the efficiency of wind power utilization, reduce environmental impact and accelerate global renewable energy adoption.

Meanwhile, Envision Energy delivers customized solutions that cater to customers’ specific needs, by leveraging its global network to ensure seamless project execution, reliable on-time delivery and efficient after-sales service. These efforts ultimately improve project performance and maximize return on investment. Thanks to its outstanding sustainability practices and the contributions to net zero transition, Envision Energy has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Award and makes it the first Chinese renewable energy company to be recognized on the prestigious CDP A- list.

