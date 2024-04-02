AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Forrester Opens Nominations For Its 2024 Asia Pacific B2B Awards

PRNewswire April 2, 2024

Awards recognize B2B organizations that fuel revenue growth through strong marketing, sales, and product alignment

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today opened calls for nominations for its 2024 B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honors and B2B Programs Of The Year (POY) Awards. These awards will recognize B2B organizations based in Asia Pacific (APAC) for functional excellence and outstanding achievements in aligning marketing, sales, and product — the B2B growth engine — to improve customer experience and drive revenue growth.

Nominations for both award categories are open to organizations with more than 1,000 employees. B2B marketing leaders across APAC are invited and encouraged to apply. To be eligible, programs need to be developed in and by marketers based in APAC.

The nomination criteria for the two awards are as follows:

  • B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honors. These awards showcase organizations that have achieved strong cross-functional alignment across marketing, sales, and product functions — to increase customer value, improve company performance, and drive revenue. Organizations that demonstrate how they are using technology to support shared or interlocked go-to-market processes are encouraged to apply.
  • B2B Programs Of The Year (POY) Awards. These awards recognize excellence within marketing functions in areas including demand and account-based marketing, the partner marketing ecosystem, portfolio marketing, marketing operations, and customer engagement. To apply, an organization must demonstrate how it implemented a modern, customer-focused strategy, process, or initiative to help the company grow.

Companies can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry for Forrester’s B2B ROI Honors and POY Awards in APAC. The deadline to submit a nomination for these awards is May 21, 2024.

“We look forward to honoring organizations that have achieved best-in-class programs and strong marketing, sales, and product alignment in Asia Pacific,” said Forrester Principal Analyst Daryl Wright. “Cross-functional alignment allows organizations to have an optimum view of the customer lifecycle, which helps them deliver value, boost customer retention, and drive growth.”

Award recipients will be recognized at Forrester’s B2B Summit APAC, being held in Singapore and digitally, October 1, 2024.

Resources:

  • Learn more about Forrester’s B2B APAC ROI Honors and B2B POY Awards criteria, including how to apply.
  • Discover Forrester’s 2024 predictions for B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders.
  • Learn more about Forrester Decisions for B2B Marketing Executives.
  • Learn more about Forrester’s Awards.

About Forrester
Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; more than 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/forrester-opens-nominations-for-its-2024-asia-pacific-b2b-awards-302104382.html

SOURCE Forrester

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.