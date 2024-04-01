AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: Cultural Tourism Festival kicks off in E. China’s Changshu

PRNewswire April 1, 2024

BEIJING, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 Changshu Yushan Culture and Shajiabang Tourism Festival and the 33rd Jiangsu Changshu Shanghu Peony Festival opened in Changshu City of east China’s Jiangsu Province on Saturday, aiming to promote development of local cultural tourism.

Photo taken on March 30 shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 Changshu Yushan Culture and Shajiabang Tourism Festival and the 33rd Jiangsu Changshu Shanghu Peony Festival.

Themed “Tasting Changshu Culture, Admiring Changshu Scenery”, the month-long festival highlights 10 main activities and 10 supporting activities, such as peony festivals, national opera fan competition, Guqin performers gathering and village cultural market.

In recent years, Changshu has integrated culture and tourism and launched a series of characteristic products such as regimen tour, team-building tour and study tour, thus forming a unique tourism product system, said Shen Xiaodong, Chairman of the Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Changshu Municipal Committee, at the opening ceremony of the festival.

He added that Changshu was at the second place on the Top 100 county list nationwide in terms of county-level comprehensive tourism strength. Its Yushan Cultural Tourism Resort was honored as a national-level tourist resort and dubbed “National Leisure Tourism Destination.” Changshu is favored by tourists from home and abroad thanks to its rich tourism resources and well-developed facilities.

It is also learned that the Shanghu Peony Festival is a sub-venue of the 2024 World Peony Conference. Changshu peony is expected to be known worldwide through the interaction between Shanghu Peony Festival, Heze main venue in east China’s Shandong Province and Shimane sub-venue in Japan.

This year’s peony festival, held both online and offline, has rolled out brand new activities, such as nine-color peony petal rain, flower and bird painting exhibition, the peony fairy parade and special performances, with an aim to build the Shanghu peony brand and make Changshu peony more famous.

Organized by government authorities of Changshu, the festival focuses on various aspects including tourism festival, sports and leisure, folk culture, intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, and food experience. 

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/339460.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.