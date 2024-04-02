Global energy leaders to assemble in Singapore for AtoZero Asia 2024, a partner event of Ecosperity Week

The third instalment of the AtoZero series will launch the inaugural CSO Roundtable and convene over 1,000 government officials, industry C-suites and think tank leaders to drive the region’s Net Zero energy transition pathways

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As countries around the world pledge their commitment towards Net Zero, governments and industry leaders are feeling the heat to accelerate their transition to clean energy. The impetus is also stronger after COP28, which conclusively determined that the world is not on track to limiting temperature rise to 1.5oC by the end of the century. With the speed of transition to a Net Zero future being nowhere fast enough, there is a renewed urgency to turn talk into scalable and sustainable action.

In response to a resounding call to accelerate collective climate action, AtoZero, or “Accelerate To Net Zero”, was envisioned to be a global series of events sparking policy dialogue, knowledge exchange and business partnerships turning ambition into reality. Organised by Constellar, the series brings together key decision makers and change makers to comprehensively explore pathways, policies and business opportunities that will benefit the global climate change agenda.[1]

AtoZero Asia 2024: Creating maximum regional impact for net zero pathways

With world leaders committing to new climate action pledges at COP28, the clean energy economy has grown exponentially. Global clean energy investment jumped by 17% in 2023 to hit US$1.77 trillion last year, with solar energy investments leading the pack and overtaking oil production spending for the first time. As the world’s largest economic and trading region, many experts believe that Asia will play a pivotal role in shaping the global energy landscape.

To galvanise the region’s energy sector, the inaugural AtoZero (Accelerate To Net Zero) Asia 2024 Summit will be held from 16 – 18 April 2024 at Marina Bay Sands Singapore. The third – and largest – instalment of the AtoZero series, the Asia Summit will be a pivotal platform connecting over 1,000 energy policy makers, industry chiefs, think tank leaders and experts directly involved in shaping Asia’s energy future, creating unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and investment to meet the region’s growing clean energy demands.

The industry-led event will be anchored in Singapore annually, providing a gateway to multi-billion-dollar low-carbon energy projects in the region, thereby catalysing opportunities to build maximum impact for Net Zero pathways. AtoZero Asia 2024 is a partner event of Ecosperity Week 2024, with a shared vision to inspire and energise action-oriented dialogues, partnerships and solutions around innovations across technology, nature and finance that can accelerate a green and just transition.

“Achieving a global Net Zero future by 2050 requires urgent collective action where Asia with more than half the world’s population can accelerate scale and impact,” said Paul Lee, Chief Executive (Markets), Constellar. “This is a pivotal moment to turn ambition into reality by convening the region’s key decision makers in the ecosystem for action-oriented dialogue. Our vision for the inaugural AtoZero Asia Summit is build the foundation for an impactful network that can activate scalable and sustainable change across the region.”

AtoZero Asia to launch Asia’s first CSO Roundtable

The rise of renewables and decarbonisation technologies as critical solutions to power a Net Zero future sets the stage for AtoZero Asia 2024. With a strong focus on case studies in pioneering technologies including hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture and storage, attendees will gain actionable insights on how these technologies can enhance their transition speed to Net Zero.

Of special mention is the inauguration of the region’s first Chief Sustainability Officers’ (CSO) Roundtable for the energy industry on 16 April 2024. It is the first platform dedicated to CSOs in Asia leading the charge on realising Net Zero commitments, and a crucial one to share unique insights on decarbonisation strategies and cutting-edge digital tools to steer energy organisations towards a sustainable future. With topics revolving around pain points and successful case studies across sectors, the action-oriented Roundtable is a closed-door session, operating with Chatham House Rules, to facilitate open and direct discussions.

Other Highlights

From 17-18 April, the Summit will deep dive into key pillars of the Net Zero energy transition, including the role of liquefied natural gas (LNG), solar, energy storage, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, nuclear, and decarbonisation of transport. The exhibition will also offer unique insights into clean energy transitions, showcasing successful implementations of the latest sustainable and low-carbon energy innovations across four industry verticals — Solar & Storage, Regional Grids, LNG, and Decarbonisation Tech such as hydrogen, ammonia, carbon capture and storage.

The event will also be a living showcase of how positive climate action talk is put into practice. Zuno Carbon, the official sustainability partner of AtoZero Asia 2024, will provide AI-powered carbon tracking for the event with the aim of driving accountability and identifying strategic measures to reduce AtoZero’s carbon footprint across future editions.

Also speaking at AtoZero Asia are:

HE Sinava Souphanouvong , Minister in Prime Minister’s Office, Lao PDR

Minister in Prime Minister’s Office, Lao PDR Datu Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Bin Haji Zaidel , Deputy State Secretary, Sarawak Government

Tuan Mohammed Rashdan bin Mohd Yusof , Chairman, Energy Commission Malaysia

Dr Belladonna Maulianda , Special Energy Advisor for Coordinating Minister of Maritime & Investment Affairs, Executive Director of Indonesia CCS Centre

CCS Tim Gould , Chief Energy Economist, International Energy Agency

Benedict Chia , Director General (Climate Change), National Climate Change Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office (Strategy Group), Singapore

Joel Ang , Vice President, Environmental Sustainability, EDB

EDB Raghuram Natarajan , Chief Executive Officer, Blueleaf Energy

Blueleaf Shah Nawaz Asan Gany , Head, International Business Relations, TNB

TNB Saravanan Desigamanie , Head, Sustainability, Research & Investor Relations, Malakoff Corporation Berhad

Malakoff Berhad Dharsono Hartono , Chairman, ASEAN Alliance on Carbon Markets; CEO, PT Rimba Makmur Utama

ASEAN Rimba Makmur Utama Gregory Thomassin , VP of Business Development, TotalEnergies Renewables Asia Pacific

TotalEnergies Renewables Amandeep Singh Bedi , Managing Director, Sustainability Solutions, ENGIE Impact

ENGIE Antonio Della Pelle , Senior Industrial Decarbonisation Specialist, IFC

Decarbonisation IFC Gan Boon Jin , Group Chief Sustainability Officer, SMRT

SMRT Henri Paillere , Head, Planning and Economic Studies Section, International Atomic Energy Agency ( IAEA )

IAEA Egon van der Hoeven , Asia Pacific Vice-President of Business Development, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions

ExxonMobil Lau Wei Jie , Director of Partnerships, Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation

Decarbonisation Jane Tay , Head of PPA Origination and Energy Offtake , ib vogt

About AtoZero

The transition to Net Zero demands collective action. For markets with a huge population, turning ambition into reality and scaling impact are challenges that AtoZero (Accelerate to Net Zero) aims to address through a series of C-suite engagements, strategic partnerships and year-round content tailored to each market. Beginning with China, India and Southeast Asia – markets with a population of over 3.5 billion – AtoZero’s vision is to accelerate the journeys of these markets to Net Zero. For more information, visit atozero.energy.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia’s preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact.

Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China, India and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore’s largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE).

Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties (IP) in the MICE industry.

Visit constellar.co for more information.

[1] The AtoZero series kicked off in October 2023 co-located with the 14th International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), where the joint opening ceremony was headlined by Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. A second event was also held in November 2023 first Mission Net Zero India Summit, a national conference supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Department of Transport and Government of NCT of Delhi, Niti Ayog and Government of Kerala.

