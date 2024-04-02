AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Baobab Network Acquires Reflector Marketing to further strengthen their support for African startups

PRNewswire April 2, 2024
  • Baobab Network expands startup support capabilities for African entrepreneurs with the acquisition of South African-based strategy and branding agency Reflector Marketing.
  • Acquisition empowers Baobab’s portfolio companies with specialised in-house marketing, branding, and digital services, amplifying their potential for success and funding.
  • Move aligns with Baobab’s commitment to invest in 1000 African startups by 2033.

NAIROBI, Kenya and DURBAN, South Africa, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Baobab Network (“Baobab”), an early-stage investor that backs startups across Africa, today announced the acquisition of Reflector Marketing, a strategy and branding agency headquartered in South Africa.

 

Klyne Maharaj, Founder and CEO of Reflector Marketing, will join Baobab as Director of the Accelerator

 

Founded in 2022 by Klyne Maharaj, Reflector Marketing has established itself as a specialist agency offering strategic marketing, branding, and digital services tailored to startups’ needs. With a diverse clientele spanning 5 continents, including prominent names like Jem, Opus and Batelle, Reflector has played a pivotal role in helping startups across a range of industries refine their positioning and scale.

Commenting on the acquisition, Toby Hanington, Co-Founder of Baobab, said the move epitomised Baobab’s ambitious plans and long-term commitment to investing across Africa. 

“Baobab has made no secret that we want to become the leading early-stage investor across Africa. To do so, we’re always thinking about what value we create for founders, on top of our capital investment. We’ve worked with the Reflector team since early 2023, and the move the acquire them is a testament to the work they’ve already done with our portfolio. We have incredibly ambitious long term growth plans and bringing in Klyne and his team will definitely expedite those.”

Klyne Maharaj, Founder of Reflector Marketing, expressed enthusiasm about the synergies between the two entities:

“Our goal has always been to help the world’s best startups nail their positioning, win their markets, and raise capital to fuel their growth. Now, as part of Baobab, we’re excited to focus our efforts exclusively on supporting entrepreneurs in Africa. Baobab already has a phenomenal team that have made a profound impact on Africa’s venture ecosystem. Together, we’ll build the most powerful capabilities team of any early-stage investor on the continent.”

Klyne and his wider team will join Baobab, with Klyne assuming the role of Director of the Accelerator. This integration will enable Baobab to offer comprehensive in-house support to its portfolio companies, further enhancing their growth and investment readiness.

Learn about Baobab here and Reflector Marketing here.

CONTACT: team@thebaobabnetwork.com

SOURCE Baobab Network

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.