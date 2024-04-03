AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

Perennial Partners Selects SS&C for Unit Registry Services

PRNewswire April 3, 2024

WINDSOR, Conn., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Perennial Partners, a leading Australian asset manager, has retained SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS) for unit registry services. SS&C’s Managed Fund Administration unit will provide a full range of services to Perennial’s investors across all fund types, including active ETFs, unlisted and dual-listed funds and private equity.

SS&C

“As we’ve grown, we have wanted to streamline unit registry / call centre services across all of our products listed Managed Funds, Unit Trusts and VCLP/Private Asset,” said Suzanne Bentley, Head of Operations at Perennial. “SS&C’s expansive expertise in the Australian market has enabled us to consolidate the investor experience to a single platform which will enhance the service experience for our advisers and clients.”

Previously, SS&C serviced unlisted and dual-listed funds for Perennial Partners. After a thorough market evaluation process, Perennial expanded its mandate to include all fund types. SS&C’s services will include transaction and distribution processing, AML/KYC, regulatory reporting, call center services and the Digital 360 investor services suite.

“We are honored to expand our valued relationship with Perennial Partners,” said Nick Wright, global head of SS&C GIDS. “As a leading global transfer agent with local expertise, we are committed to delivering state-of-the-art tailored solutions and support to asset managers as they grow and evolve. We look forward to working with Perennial Partners to provide their investors and advisors with the best service experience.”

SS&C provides market-leading software and service solutions to financial and retirement industries across the entire investment value chain, with more than 11 million accounts on its retirement administration platform in Australia. The recent acquisition of Iress’ managed funds administration business further grew the team’s MFA business to 68 clients with more than AUD889 billion in funds under management. 

About Perennial Partners

Perennial Partners is a house of specialist investment teams. We partner with outstanding investment people pursuing great investment outcomes in segments where active management can add meaningful value.

Our ‘clients first’ culture underpins everything we do.

At Perennial Partners we believe in true alignment, our business and investment partners are wholly owned by executives and we co-invest in our strategies alongside our clients and on the same terms. This means that we have true ‘skin in the game’, creating a powerful alignment of interests with our clients.

Learn more at more https://perennial.net.au/

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology. Australia’s financial services and superannuation industries have relied on SS&C’s technology and services for more than 30 years to support funds under management approaching AUD $2.1 trillion per annum.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692536/SSC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/perennial-partners-selects-ssc-for-unit-registry-services-302103287.html

SOURCE SS&C

