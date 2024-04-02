Milesight Unveils New Tagline “Make Sensing Matter”

XIAMEN, China, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IoT and security products, proudly introduces its new brand tagline: “Make Sensing Matter,” which encapsulates its unwavering commitment across three pivotal dimensions:

1. Using Sensing Products to Capture Meaningful Data

Data converges the physical and digital worlds to advance business innovation and transformation. Providing multi-potential sensing products, Milesight plays a crucial role in capturing meaningful data from the physical world. Its diverse array of IoT sensors and sensing cameras digitize indoor air quality, office occupancy, traffic flows, city streets, and many more. This rich tapestry of information empowers Milesight clients to extract actionable insights, driving optimized decision-making.

2. Agilely Responding to Customers’ Specific Needs

Milesight focuses not only on product competence, but also on creating real, positive impacts for its customers. Driven by a customer-centric mindset and equipped with extensive technology know-how, the company is always faster in perceiving, understanding, and responding to the evolving market and demands. This level of agility fuels its growth in sectors such as smart buildings, intelligent traffic, intelligent surveillance, smart cities, and more specific applications and scenarios.

“Responsiveness isn’t just a service; it’s our growth engine,” emphasizes Mr. Leon Jiang, Vice President of Milesight. “Every solution deployed is a step toward our collective success.”

3. Amplifying Value Through Partnerships

Collaboration lies at the heart of Milesight’s success. The company fosters strong partnerships with technology partners, distributors, resellers, system integrators, and solution providers. By creating a robust ecosystem, Milesight amplifies the impact of its offerings.

“Our new tagline reflects our sharpened focus on what delivers value,” says Mr. Jiang. “Sensing generates data, but it is extracting insights from it that matters. Ultimately, it comes down to leveraging sensing to tackle challenges, drive efficiency, and empower businesses.”

Visit Milesight’s website to learn more about its new tagline and brand positioning.

About Milesight:

Milesight offers multi-potential sensing products to capture the most meaningful data and makes it accessible across diverse applications. It innovatively applies emerging technologies such as Al, 5G, and loT to distinct use scenarios. With a commitment to making sensing matter, Milesight quickly responds to customer-specific challenges and collaborates with an expanding network of partners to deliver unique data value. It is determined to make real, positive impacts in smart buildings, intelligent traffic, intelligent security, smart cities, and beyond.

Contact: iot.marketing@milesight.com

