AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Milesight Unveils New Tagline “Make Sensing Matter”

PRNewswire April 2, 2024

XIAMEN, China, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IoT and security products, proudly introduces its new brand tagline: “Make Sensing Matter,”  which encapsulates its unwavering commitment across three pivotal dimensions:

1. Using Sensing Products to Capture Meaningful Data

Data converges the physical and digital worlds to advance business innovation and transformation. Providing multi-potential sensing products, Milesight plays a crucial role in capturing meaningful data from the physical world. Its diverse array of IoT sensors and sensing cameras digitize indoor air quality, office occupancy, traffic flows, city streets, and many more. This rich tapestry of information empowers Milesight clients to extract actionable insights, driving optimized decision-making.

2. Agilely Responding to Customers’ Specific Needs

Milesight focuses not only on product competence, but also on creating real, positive impacts for its customers. Driven by a customer-centric mindset and equipped with extensive technology know-how, the company is always faster in perceiving, understanding, and responding to the evolving market and demands. This level of agility fuels its growth in sectors such as smart buildings, intelligent traffic, intelligent surveillance, smart cities, and more specific applications and scenarios.

“Responsiveness isn’t just a service; it’s our growth engine,” emphasizes Mr. Leon Jiang, Vice President of Milesight. “Every solution deployed is a step toward our collective success.”

3. Amplifying Value Through Partnerships

Collaboration lies at the heart of Milesight’s success. The company fosters strong partnerships with technology partners, distributors, resellers, system integrators, and solution providers. By creating a robust ecosystem, Milesight amplifies the impact of its offerings.

“Our new tagline reflects our sharpened focus on what delivers value,” says Mr. Jiang. “Sensing generates data, but it is extracting insights from it that matters. Ultimately, it comes down to leveraging sensing to tackle challenges, drive efficiency, and empower businesses.”

Visit Milesight’s website to learn more about its new tagline and brand positioning.

About Milesight:

Milesight offers multi-potential sensing products to capture the most meaningful data and makes it accessible across diverse applications. It innovatively applies emerging technologies such as Al, 5G, and loT to distinct use scenarios. With a commitment to making sensing matter, Milesight quickly responds to customer-specific challenges and collaborates with an expanding network of partners to deliver unique data value. It is determined to make real, positive impacts in smart buildings, intelligent traffic, intelligent security, smart cities, and beyond.

Contact: iot.marketing@milesight.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/milesight-unveils-new-tagline-make-sensing-matter-302105120.html

SOURCE Milesight

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.