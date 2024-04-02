AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Splitcoin Inc. Announces Launch of the Splitcoin Mobile App, Bringing Manual Seed Phrase Encryption to Millions

PRNewswire April 2, 2024

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today marks a monumental step forward in cryptocurrency self-custody. Splitcoin Inc., the developer of a groundbreaking self-custody solution that empowers cryptocurrency users to manually encrypt their seed phrases using its mobile application and NFC-enabled coins, announces the launch of the Splitcoin app in the United States on the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS. Packs of Splitcoins that work with the mobile app are now available for purchase at www.splitcoin.com/shop.

Splitcoin allows users to create a vault for their seed phrase by manually encrypting it using a unique auto-scrolling codebook. This codebook is unlocked by a unique vault key, which is split and stored across a set of NFC-enabled physical coins or QR codes. To recover their seed phrase, users simply scan their coins with the mobile application and input their password. This opens the vault, allowing them to manually decrypt their seed phrase with the codebook.

The Splitcoin app will never know a user’s seed phrase or ask for it. It does not write or store data to online locations like cloud services or databases and can operate on an offline smartphone. A user’s seed phrase remains solely in their control.

Splitcoin also offers ways for users to create backups or eliminate dependency on Splitcoin products. The Splitcoin app can export a set of Splitcoins as QR codes, which can be scanned during the open vault process. The app can also export a codebook as a PDF, which can be printed out or stored digitally. This brings sovereignty to a user’s storage strategy because they can decrypt their encrypted seed phrase with their codebook and will never need to use the Splitcoin app again.

[Click here to download the Splitcoin app. You can try it out for free by creating a demo vault.]

For additional details, interviews, or comments, please reach out to:

Freddie Ranieri 
Founder, Splitcoin Inc.
Email: freddie@splitcoin.com 

About Splitcoin Inc. Splitcoin Inc. is setting new standards in the cryptocurrency realm by focusing on manual seed phrase encryption. Through intuitive design and an emphasis on user privacy, Splitcoin is reshaping how users secure and manage their cryptocurrency assets. Splitcoin Inc. is a proud graduate of the IdeaToDo startup accelerator program at Hub101 in Westlake Village, California.

Visit www.splitcoin.com and follow Splitcoin on X to learn more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/splitcoin-inc-announces-launch-of-the-splitcoin-mobile-app-bringing-manual-seed-phrase-encryption-to-millions-302105331.html

SOURCE Splitcoin Inc.

