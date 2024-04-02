Kiwa Announces Integration of Key Solar Businesses

The strategic initiative strengthens the Kiwa Group’s renewable energy service offerings.

RIJSWIJK, Netherlands, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today the Kiwa Group announces the official integration of Kiwa’s previously acquired member solar companies PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), PI Berlin, and Extel Energy together under one brand. Kiwa, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services, had previously acquired each of the individual member companies as part of their commitment to address the needs of the worldwide renewable energy market.

As market leaders in the service of solar photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage projects, PVEL, PI Berlin, and Extel Energy have previously operated in collaboration as members of the Kiwa Group. With this announcement, the organizations will now operate under the Kiwa umbrella, better signifying the relationship of these solar industry companies as integrated solutions providers under the Kiwa brand.

“While Kiwa is already active in the solar and energy storage markets, the integration of these powerful brands signifies how Kiwa continues to lead as an expert in renewables, particularly solar,” said Luc Leroy, CEO of Kiwa. “Kiwa provides value across the entire solar supply chain. We offer our clients around the world a one-stop-shop for testing, inspection and advisory services that de-risk solar and energy storage projects.”

Kiwa PVEL will continue to provide extended reliability testing for PV modules and equipment, including its flagship Product Qualification Program (PQP). Kiwa PI Berlin will continue to offer all current technical advisory, risk management, and quality assurance services for PV plants, modules, inverters, transformers, and battery storage systems. Kiwa Extel will continue to perform inspections, analysis, and technical advisory for PV plants.

The importance of testing, inspection, and certification for solar development

As solar energy contributes to be one of the fastest growing sources of energy capacity available worldwide, the need for technical advisory and inspection services has grown. According to the IEA, solar PV accounted for the majority of all renewable capacity additions worldwide last year, with global generation expected to reach 1,991 TWh in 2024.

“Every day, new solar technologies are being developed and deployed. We need to be adequately assessing how these products will perform over the long term,” said Kevin Gibson, Managing Director of Kiwa PVEL. “For years we’ve worked with PI Berlin and Extel Energy to help create trust in building the foundations of a strong solar industry. Now we’re able to more closely align our services to ensure our clients have the best possible quality assurance for solar procurement and project development into the future.”

“Our combined expertise affords us a broader global reach, reinforcing our commitment to serve clients across North America, Europe and Asia,” said Luca Votta, Global Business Sector Leader Renewable Energy. “As we enhance our capabilities, we want to emphasize that for our valued clients, it will be business as usual. We’ll continue to deliver the seamless service and high industry standards that already help create trust in the development of gigawatts of solar worldwide.”

About Kiwa

We are Kiwa. With our assurance, testing, inspection, certification, training, consultancy and data services, we create trust in our customers’ products, services, processes, (management) systems and employees. We do so in a wide variety of markets segments, ranging from construction and energy supply to drinking water, healthcare, food, feed & farming. Areas of expertise include management systems, corporate social responsibility and lab testing, among many others.

We have clients in manufacturing and process industries, (business) services, public and private utilities, governments and international institutions. Kiwa employs over 10,000 people in over 40 countries, in Europe, Asia, the Americas and Oceania. Since 2021 we are a member of SHV Family of Companies.

