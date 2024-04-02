AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
European Wellness Shines at AMWC 2024 in Monaco, with Prof. Dr Mike Chan and Prof. Dr Roni Moya as Faculty’s Stem Cells Speakers

PRNewswire April 2, 2024

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG), a global pioneer in biotechnology and bioregenerative medicine, is pleased to announce its extraordinary participation in the 22nd Aesthetic & Anti-Ageing Medicine World Congress (AMWC) 2024, which was held in Monaco from March 27-29. As 2 of 3 of the event faculty’s main stem cells speakers, EWBG’s Prof. Dato’ Sri Dr Mike Chan and Prof. Dr Roni Moya shed light on the event, which is well-known for bringing together the world’s leading specialists in aesthetic and anti-ageing medicine.

They wowed delegates with their pioneering research and clinical innovations in bioregenerative medicine, putting EWBG at the forefront of the industry.

Mike Chan, known for his innovative pioneering work in stem cells and bioregenerative medicine, presented his most recent research discoveries, promising to transform how age-related illnesses are treated. His talk, “Stem cells and peptides for age reversal & longevity with precision in bioregenerative medicine,” focused on targeted organ and brain-specific precursor stem cell therapy’s potential to increase lifespan and improve health span through cell span, received unwaning great reviews from the audience.

Roni Moya, an expert in aesthetic medicine, spoke about novel methods for aesthetic and anti-ageing treatments that stress patients’ safety and natural outcomes. His presentation, “Innovations in Practical Cell Therapy Techniques in Regenerative Biomedicine,” emphasised the significance of incorporating new technology while adhering to ethical norms in cosmetic procedures.

The presence of the 2 prominent speakers at AMWC 2024 demonstrates EWBG’s dedication to advancing medical sciences for the benefit of humanity. Their speeches elicited passionate responses, spurring conversations about the future of medicine and the ethical implications of developing technology.

EWBG’s attendance at AMWC 2024 demonstrates the organisation’s role as a beacon of innovation in the medical profession. As we navigate the challenges and possibilities posed by the constantly changing medical landscape, EWBG is committed to pursuing new frontiers and innovations in health and wellbeing.

Media Contact: 
EW Group Media Team
media@european-wellness.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/european-wellness-shines-at-amwc-2024-in-monaco-with-prof-dr-mike-chan-and-prof-dr-roni-moya-as-facultys-stem-cells-speakers-302105257.html

SOURCE EWBG

