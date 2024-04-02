AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Bank Rakyat Indonesia’s BRImo Surpasses 30 million Users, Moving Financial Inclusion Forward

PRNewswire April 2, 2024

With a flourishing user base, the app expands the bank’s customer-focused services digitally while revolutionizing the Indonesian banking landscape.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI)  is unveiling the major success of BRImo, its flagship app for mobile banking services that are accessible anytime, anywhere. Launched in 2019, BRImo has already grown its database from 2.9 million to 31.6 million total users and reached IDR 4.158 trillion transaction value in December 2023. The number surpassed the reach of numerous other mobile banking solutions from its peers.

BRImo’s burgeoning user base demonstrates BRI’s commitment to advancing financial literacy and inclusion. BRImo helps BRI in transforming Indonesian banking landscape into a more inclusive, accessible, user-centric, and mobile-first environment.

BRImo empowers users with diverse in-app features, including seamless digital account opening in 11 currencies and access to 5 years of transaction history. Additionally, users can benefit from multi-currency savings options, international remittance management, forex conversion services, and cross-border QR code-based payments. The app’s cashless transactions and financial monitoring help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to grow by facilitating financial management. It leverages BRI’s strong presence to expand banking services for retailers in urban areas.

Striving for maximum reliability, BRImo is equipped with cutting-edge technology that ensures a 99.8% transaction success rate. The app also delivers advanced data security with various global certifications and layered measures, including facial recognition, fingerprint, PINs, OTPs, and passwords.

As one of the largest financial institutions in Indonesia, BRI continuously seeks to creating economic value and social value, while contributing to nurturing the environment. BRImo’s mobile-based services advance the bank’s efforts by promoting paperless transactions and helping to reduce transportation emissions from the customers. BRImo potentially helped users reduce their carbon footprints by 597,105 kgCO2e throughout 2023, while facilitating financial inclusion by expanding access to banking services.

“Focusing on customer excellence has been at the heart of BRImo’s journey. BRImo’s impressive growth reflects its responsiveness to customer needs, and we strive for various innovations such as simplifying banking processes, and empowering customers with BRImo’s outstanding features,” concluded Sunarso, President Director of BRI.

For more information on BRI and BRImo, please visit www.bri.co.id

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.