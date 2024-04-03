AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hyundai Motor and Kia’s DAL-e Delivery Robot Arrives, Ready to Revolutionize Indoor Autonomous Delivery Services

PRNewswire April 3, 2024
  • Hyundai Motor and Kia unveil DAL-e Delivery’s new design and advanced technologies, such as autonomous driving and face identification
  • The robot’s design is based on Plug & Drive (PnD) modules to improve delivery performance, especially in complex settings like offices and malls
  • DAL-e Delivery achieves a top speed of 1.2 m/s and navigates easily around obstacles and in narrow passages
  • The robot is equipped with face identification technology developed by Hyundai Motor Group’s Robotics Lab and certified by the Korea Internet and Security Agency
  • Its enhanced suspension ensures stable transportation, with an increased cargo capacity for up to 16 cups of coffee and items weighing up to 10 kg
  • Set to debut at IGIS Asset Management’s ‘Factorial Seongsu’ in the second quarter, DAL-e Delivery aims to revolutionize efficient F&B and parcel delivery services

SEOUL, South Korea, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) and Kia Corporation (Kia) today unveiled the new design of their DAL-e Delivery robot with images and a video clip. This robot, based on the delivery robot introduced in December 2022, is expected to improve delivery performance, particularly in complex settings, such as offices and shopping malls.

DAL-e Delivery

Drawing from the insights gained from Hyundai Motor and Kia’s previous conveyance pilot project, DAL-e Delivery has undergone significant improvements in both design and performance for swift and dependable delivery services in complex indoor environments.

DAL-e Delivery

“DAL-e Delivery offers efficient and reliable F&B and parcel dispatch services to ensure customers receive goods promptly,” said Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Robotics Lab at Hyundai Motor and Kia. “Our vision extends to implementing infrastructure interworking across diverse spaces, including offices, restaurants and shopping malls.”

DAL-e Delivery

To enhance driving stability, DAL-e Delivery is designed in a square column with rounded corners with the center of gravity at the bottom. The sensors are discreetly integrated, and the sophisticated metal-like design lends DAL-e Delivery a sleek, premium aesthetic.

DAL-e Delivery is based on four Plug & Drive (PnD) modules, a mobility solution that combines a motor with steering, suspension, braking systems and environmental recognition sensors. It can speed up to 1.2 m/s, with the free-moving PnD modules combined with advanced autonomous driving technology to recognize obstacles and easily navigate in congested areas. Also, the robot’s enhanced suspension provides a steady ride over bumps in the floor to ensure stable delivery.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company; Kia Corporation

