Ascend to increase prices on nylon polymers, compounds

PRNewswire April 3, 2024

HOUSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced a new round of global price increases on its polyamide polymers and compounds, where contracts allow, as follows:

Material

Price Increase

Neat PA66 polymer

$0.30/kg

€0.28/kg

PA6 and PA66 compounds

$0.30/kg

€0.28/kg

These price increases will take effect April 15, 2024. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Osama Khalifa, +1 832 963 1347
okhali@ascendmaterials.com

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

