Vantage Markets announces TradingView broker integration; unlocks more seamless trading options for Australian clients

SYDNEY, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ —Vantage (or “Vantage Markets”), the multi-asset trading platform for Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices and Shares, has announced a closer partnership with popular charting platform TradingView, completing a broker integration which provides traders greater convenience and easier access to trade directly on the TradingView’s website.

The integration allows Vantage clients to conveniently trade on the TradingView web and desktop platforms, with the availability of TradingView’s tools and charts. This feature is available for CFD trades on multiple instruments, including forex, gold, oil, indices, shares, ETFs, bonds and others.

Clients can now simply connect their Vantage and TradingView accounts together and trade directly from the charts.

Besides having a dedicated broker profile page [link] on Tradingview’s website, this partnership opens yet another avenue for Vantage to engage and interact with clients by providing access to educational trading articles, and market analysis.

“Tradingview is a trusted brand for more than 50 million traders around the world – including many of our own clients – and we are pleased to be announcing a closer partnership with them today,” says Jack Kelly, Head of Sales, Vantage Australia. “With this broker integration, we will go above and beyond providing their charting and analysis tools on our trading platforms.”

“We hope to be able to reach our clients where they are at – whether they are trading from our platforms or Tradingview’s web platform – while providing greater convenience for our clients to trade easily and gain valuable insights into the market.”

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au/

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566) (“Vantage”), located at 12/15 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000, and is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

Trading derivatives carries significant risks. It is not suitable for all investors and if you are a professional client, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. When acquiring our derivative products, you have no entitlement, right or obligation to the underlying financial assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information provided here, whether from a third Party or not, isn’t to be considered as a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security, financial product or instrument, or to participate in any particular trading strategy. Any reference to figures/statistics or numbers refers to the group of companies of Vantage.

You should consider whether you’re a part of our target market by reviewing our Target Market Determination (TMD), read our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), Financial Services Guide (FSG) and other legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

About Tradingview

TradingView is a globally renowned charting platform and a vibrant community used by over 50 million traders around the globe. TradingView empowers its users with best-in-class charting tools, live market data, a comprehensive analytical suite, and trading integrations with selected partners.

It is a unique space where market enthusiasts can chart, chat, and trade in one place. Whether you are a crypto advocate interested in BTC USD, a forex trader following the dxy index, or a value investor looking for hidden gems with a stock screener — TradingView stores perks and benefits for everyone.

Beyond premier user experience, TradingView provides solutions for businesses, including advertising, news partnerships, market widgets, charting libraries, and broker integrations.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vantage-markets-announces-tradingview-broker-integration-unlocks-more-seamless-trading-options-for-australian-clients-302105230.html

SOURCE Vantage