  • award and prize

Human Frontier Science Program: Research Grants Awarded to 108 of the Most Pioneering Life Scientists from 23 Nations

PRNewswire April 3, 2024

STRASBOURG, France, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Representing only the most daring and truly pioneering life science research, 108 of the world’s top scientists from 23 nations have won 2024 Human Frontier Science Program (HFSP) Research Grants.

Human Frontier Science Program Logo

“Excellence isn’t enough for us – we support research to explore whole new vistas in life science,” said HFSP Chief Scientific Officer Guntram Bauer. “HFSP research grants are among the most competitive and coveted awards, and this year’s awardees are impressive.”

Scientists working in these nations have won HFSP Research Grants for 2024-2027:

Argentina

France

Norway

Australia

Germany

Portugal

Austria

Israel

Spain

Belgium

Italy

South Africa

Canada

Japan

Sweden

China

The Netherlands

Switzerland

Denmark

New Zealand (Aotearoa)

United Kingdom

Ethiopia

United States of America

 

Online Booklet Listing Winners, Laboratories, Institutions, and Planned Work:

To view the 2024 HFSP Research Grant Awardees and the Index by Country of the Research Grant Awardees.

About HFSP Awards:

HFSP Research Grants last for three years and on average, provide $400,000 USD per year. Our Program Grants are awarded to teams of two to four scientists, at any stage of their careers, who embark upon a new collaborative project. Our Early Career Grants require all team members are within five years of obtaining an independent position and that it has been no more than 10 years since they earned their Ph.D.

Among all our awardees we seek scientists who form internationally, preferably intercontinentally, collaborative teams, who have not worked together before, and who are engaging in work for which they have no preliminary data. In this regard, HFSP fosters frontier research and science diplomacy.

The Human Frontier Science Program was founded in 1989 by the G7 nations and the European Commission to advance international research and training at the frontier of the life sciences. Its aims are to promote intercontinental collaboration and training in cutting-edge, interdisciplinary research focused on the life sciences. HFSP receives financial support from the governments or research councils of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, as well as from the European Commission. Since 1990, more than 8,500 researchers from more than 70 countries have been supported. Of these, 29 HFSP awardees have gone on to win the Nobel Prize.

For more information or to schedule interviews, contact Rachael Bishop, Science Writer and Editor: email: rbishop@hfsp.org

The International Human Frontier Science Program is headquartered at 
12 Quai Saint-Jean, 67000, Strasbourg, France.
www.hfsp.org | Office phone: +33 (0)3 88 21 51 23 | @HFSP Twitter | Facebook page

 

SOURCE Human Frontier Science Program

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

