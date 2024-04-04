AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

CAPTAIN PAUL WATSON TO LEAD EFFORT TO HALT JAPANESE WHALING IN SOUTHERN OCEAN SANCTUARY

PRNewswire April 4, 2024

MEDIA

PARIS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a bold move to protect the sanctity of the Southern Ocean Whale Sanctuary, renowned environmentalist Captain Paul Watson, alongside the dedicated crew of Neptune’s Pirates, is set to embark on a crucial mission to thwart Japan’s resumption of whaling activities at the end of this year.

Japan’s recent announcement of the completion of the Kangei Maru, a massive 9,300-ton factory ship spanning 112 meters, signals a concerning escalation in their pursuit of commercial whaling in the Southern Ocean. Captain Watson and his team have intercepted this threat with the acquisition of a fast, long-range vessel, which will allow them to disrupt any attempts at whaling.

“The Japanese whalers are planning to target endangered Fin whales, and we intend to stop them,” states Captain Watson.

Kyodo Senpaku President Hideki Tokoro told a press conference: “It’s important to protect marine resources, and we are the ones responsible for that… I believe that continuing [whaling] will benefit both Japan and the world.” The act of hunting endangered whales in the name of conservation defies logic and violates international law. With a global moratorium on commercial whaling imposed by the International Whaling Commission (IWC) since 1986, Japan’s actions are both unlawful and unethical.

Captain Watson’s unwavering commitment to marine conservation spans over five decades, and this upcoming endeavour marks a renewed effort to confront the exploitation of the ocean. With a team of courageous activists by his side, Captain Watson is prepared to face the challenge head-on, echoing his historic confrontations with Japanese whalers a decade prior.

MEDIA

ABOUT CAPTAIN PAUL WATSON FOUNDATION: The Captain Paul Foundation, founded in 2022 by esteemed environmental and conservation activist Paul Watson, co-founder of Greenpeace and founder of Sea Shepherd, alongside tech entrepreneur Omar Todd, is a non-profit dedicated to marine conservation. Committed to halting habitat destruction and wildlife slaughter in the world’s oceans, the foundation aims to safeguard marine ecosystems and species and uses innovative direct-action tactics to expose and confront illegal activities at sea. Visit www.paulwatsonfoundation.org for more information.

For interviews and media inquiries, please contact Mia Music at press@paulwatsonfoundation.org 

THE CAPTAIN PAUL WATSON FOUNDATION has been established to promote and further the legacy of Captain Paul Watson. To focus on the protection and conservation of the Ocean through direct intervention supported by education, documentation, research activities and partnerships with other NGOs, governments and international institutions like the United Nations. To learn more, visit the website 👉paulwatsonfoundation.org. Help our mission to protect the Oceans 👉 paulwatsonfoundation.org/donate

 

The Captain Paul Watson Foundation Logo

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyGIm2yofrE
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378466/Neptune_s_Pirates.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158924/4629392/CPW_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/captain-paul-watson-to-lead-effort-to-halt-japanese-whaling-in-southern-ocean-sanctuary-302107128.html

SOURCE The Captain Paul Watson Foundation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.