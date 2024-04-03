AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Health Justice Australia welcomes Sheree Limbrick as new CEO

PRNewswire April 3, 2024

SYDNEY, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Health Justice Australia has announced the appointment of Sheree Limbrick as their new CEO. She will replace founding CEO Dr Tessa Boyd-Caine.

Ms Limbrick brings extensive experience in senior executive and governance positions across social and community services, peak bodies and grass-roots community organisations.

Her career has been characterised by roles which have challenged existing norms in a range of contexts, gathering knowledge and using evidence to advocate for new thinking, and designing new ways of working.

These roles have included leading research, policy and advocacy at Victorian child and family services agency Berry Street, as well as developing and leading a number of service initiatives in alternative education, youth services, early years and support for those who grew up in out-of-home care.

Ms Limbrick was also the inaugural CEO of Australian Catholic Safeguarding Ltd where, as a response to the royal commission into institutional responses to child sexual abuse, she led the design and implementation of a national framework to support safe environments for children and adults who may be at risk.

Ms Limbrick says, “I am delighted to be joining Health Justice Australia at this time and building on the strong foundations established by the board, Tessa and the team. I am looking forward to continuing strong advocacy for systems change to help improve the lives of people and communities.”

Health Justice Australia’s Board Chair Michael Broadhead says, “Sheree is an outstanding leader and the board and I are confident she will make a significant contribution to the continued success of Health Justice Australia. She’s well placed to build on the existing work of Health Justice Australia, ensuring its sustainability into the future, and leading the organisation into its next stage of growth as it scales its impact.”

Ms Limbrick will commence in the role on 22 April 2024.

For comment, contact Stephanie Colls, Communications Manager. Call 02 8526 086 or email stephanie.colls@healthjustice.org.au 

Visit the Health Justice Australia website for more information on health justice partnership. 

About Health Justice Australia 

Health Justice Australia is a national charity and centre of excellence supporting the effectiveness and expansion of health justice partnerships through:

Knowledge and its translation: developing evidence and translating that evidence into knowledge that is valued by practitioners, researchers, policy-makers and funders.

Building capability: supporting practitioners to work collaboratively, including through brokering, mentoring and facilitating partnerships.

Driving systems change: connecting the experience of people coming through health justice partnerships, and their practitioners, with opportunities for lasting systems change through reforms to policy settings, service design and funding.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/health-justice-australia-welcomes-sheree-limbrick-as-new-ceo-302107083.html

SOURCE Health Justice Australia

