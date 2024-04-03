AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Deepening China-Australia Cooperation to Build a Greener Future

PRNewswire April 3, 2024

BOAO, China, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The China-Australia Entrepreneurs Dialogue at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) 2024 Annual Conference was recently held on March 28 in Boao, Hainan, China. Mr. Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi, attended the meeting as an invited guest. As an important point for the socio-economic development of China and Australia, low-carbon transformation is undoubtedly a hot topic. With China’s “3060” goal and Australia’s plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, there is huge potential for cooperation in the field of green development.

During the meeting, Mr. Zhong Baoshen made a brief introduction of LONGi’s business layout in Australia and affirmed the future development potential of the Australian PV market. Since LONGi entered the Australian market in 2017 and set up a subsidiary, it has set up a localized team that can serve local customers at any time to better meet their application needs in various fields such as household, commercial and industrial as well as large-scale solar farm, thus reducing fossil energy consumption, promoting greenhouse gas emission reduction, and moreover contributing to Australia’s transition from fossil energy to clean energy in the next few decades.

When talking about how China and Australia can develop practical cooperation in building a safe, resilient and sustainable clean energy supply chain, Mr. Zhong Baoshen said that for PV companies, in such a special period, overseas production capacity may be particularly important. LONGi has laid out its overseas production capacity in Vietnam and Malaysia in recent years to complete the overseas supply chain and guarantee the global shipment capacity. In terms of logistics and warehousing, we are actively laying out overseas warehousing centers and using cross-border railroads and land transportation to enhance delivery speed and services. In the future, LONGi will also continue to optimize its operation routes and improve delivery efficiency to further help accelerate the pace of Australia’s energy transition.

At the end of the meeting, as a representative of Chinese entrepreneurs, Mr. Zhong Baoshen also called for unity and cooperation to meet the challenges of an uncertain world, and to promote common development with an open and inclusive attitude.  Accelerate breakthroughs and commercialization of clean energy technologies through cooperation in sharing resources and technologies. We will jointly research and promote efficient energy technologies, improve energy efficiency, reduce energy consumption and realize sustainable energy development and low-carbon economic transformation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/deepening-china-australia-cooperation-to-build-a-greener-future-302107082.html

SOURCE LONGi

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.