BingX Lists Wormhole Protocol’s Token to Expand Spot Offerings

PRNewswire April 3, 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The leading global cryptocurrency exchange BingX has announced it will list Wormhole token (W), the governance token of Wormhole Protocol, on its spot trading platform.

Wormhole Protocol is a decentralized, cross-chain protocol designed to facilitate the seamless transfer of assets across different blockchains. Currently bridging over 30 different blockchains and hosting over 200 applications, Wormhole has become a vital infrastructure for thousands of developers engaged in cross-chain operations. Notably, it has processed over a billion multi-chain messages for platforms like Uniswap and Circle.

Wormhole token (W) serves as the governance token of the Wormhole protocol, empowering token holders to steer the protocol’s direction through on-chain governance via a dedicated decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). The listing of W on BingX will enhance its accessibility and visibility within the global crypto community, underscoring its critical role within the Wormhole ecosystem.

Trading of W will commence according to the following schedule:

– W deposits open at 05:00:00 (UTC+0) on April 2, 2024.
– Spot trading for W/USDT opens at 12:30:00 (UTC+0) on April 3, 2024.
– W withdrawals open at 12:30:00 (UTC+0) on April 3, 2024.

BingX Spot provides users with early access to some of the most coveted tokens in the crypto space. The listing of W marks a significant milestone in BingX’s commitment to offering users a diverse range of trading options, further solidifying its position as a premier cryptocurrency exchange.

About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC’s principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bingx-lists-wormhole-protocols-token-to-expand-spot-offerings-302107144.html

SOURCE BingX

