Volmex Global Licenses Volatility Indices to Bitfinex Derivatives

PRNewswire April 3, 2024

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Volmex Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volmex Labs, the creator of leading crypto volatility indices, the BVIV (Bitcoin Volmex Implied Volatility) and EVIV (Ethereum Volmex Implied Volatility) Indices, is pleased to launch the first perpetual futures contracts on BTC and ETH implied volatility indices on Bitfinex Derivatives.

The BVIVF0:USTF0 and EVIVF0:USTF0 perpetual futures contracts launched on Bitfinex Derivatives track the 30-day expected volatility of Bitcoin and Ether options per the Volmex Implied Volatility Indices methodology. Both contracts can be traded with up to 20 times leverage.

Volmex Labs is the creator of the Volmex Implied Volatility Indices, the BVIV Index (Bitcoin Volmex Implied Volatility), and the EVIV Index (Ethereum Volmex Implied Volatility) – the first and leading crypto volatility indices. Volmex Implied Volatility Index data is available on leading platforms, including TradingView and CoinMarketCap.

To access BVIVF0:USTF0 and EVIVF0:USTF0 on Bitfinex Derivatives, eligible customers can visit https://www.bitfinex.com.

About Volmex
Volmex Global is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volmex Labs, the creator of the leading crypto volatility indices, the BVIV (Bitcoin Volmex Implied Volatility) and EVIV (Ethereum Volmex Implied Volatility) Indices. The BVIV and EVIV Indices measure the constant, forward-looking 30-day expected volatility of BTC and ETH, respectively, derived from real-time crypto call and put options. Volmex Implied Volatility Index data is available on leading platforms, including TradingView and CoinMarketCap. Visit https://volmex.finance to learn more and https://charts.volmex.finance to access the Volmex Implied Volatility Indices.

About Bitfinex Derivatives
Launched in September 2019, iFinex Financial Technologies Limited offers a derivatives platform that is accessible through Bitfinex, a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for digital currency traders and global liquidity providers.

SOURCE Volmex Global

