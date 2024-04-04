AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Third-Party Time Study Demonstrates GameChange Solar’s Genius Tracker™ is Faster to Install than Competitor Single Axis Trackers

PRNewswire April 4, 2024

Field study demonstrates that Genius Tracker 1P requires 28% less labor to construct than the average of three competitive, market-relevant 1P trackers.

NORWALK, Conn., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, has released the results of a comprehensive third-party time study on the installation of its Genius Tracker™ solar trackers. The study, conducted by Eclipse-M, an industry-leading provider of OEM time studies, concluded that the Genius Tracker™ required 28% less labor to construct than the average of three market-relevant 1P trackers.

GameChange Solar - Logo

The time study was based on observations in the field at a 456 MW solar power plant in Texas, at the GameChange Solar training facility, and several other projects Eclipse-M has performed on-site observations for over the past five years. This data was then compared to historical records of similar activities in the Eclipse-M database for other industry-relevant trackers. Charles Bishop, vice president of field operations at GameChange Solar, worked closely with Eclipse-M over the 3-month period to help ensure they were getting accurate data from the sites.

Key findings of the study include:

  • The Genius Tracker™ 1P system demonstrated significant productivity advantages over competitors, requiring 28% less labor to construct than the average of three market-relevant 1P trackers.
  • GameChange Solar’s emphasis on factory pre-assembly and relatively lower part count significantly streamlines installation processes, reducing labor requirements and simplifying logistics and materials handling operations.
  • The SpeedClamp™ system provides for module installation with only two bolts per module, including the attachment of the module clamp itself.
  • The drive system and structure of the Genius Tracker™ IP are deemed best-in-class regarding productivity per megawatt (MH/MW). At the same time, module installation is notably faster than other market-relevant 1P trackers.
  • Innovative features such as the two-piece post-top tube attachment system contribute to faster and more accurate installations, with potential adjustments in all required directions.
  • GameChange Solar provides customers with an advanced online shipment status portal, which provides real-time logistics information down to the container-content level and facilitates efficient shipment scheduling to align with construction timelines.
  • Key factors contributing to this productivity result include constructability enhancements, simplified tooling requirements, unique and simple-to-install components, and comprehensive construction support services provided by GameChange Solar.
  • Lean construction methods could reduce labor by up to 40% in standard wind sites.

“The findings of this time study demonstrate GameChange Solar’s commitment to our customers in the way we innovate both for construction and logistics efficiency of our solar trackers, said Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar. “We are proud to offer our customers a solution that not only maximizes energy output but also minimizes construction time and labor costs.”

“The process of creating this report was greatly enhanced by the support of the entire GameChange team, from the field to the C-Suite,” said Bill Poulin, managing partner at Eclipse-M. “We appreciated the focus of the team, which helped us generate a comprehensive report.”

The complete report is available upon request by emailing info@gamechangesolar.com.

For more information about GameChange Solar and its Genius Tracker™ system, please visit https://gamechangesolar.com/tracker.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 30 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

About Eclipse-M

Eclipse-M is an industry leading provider of OEM time studies, lean construction systems and EPC training as well as project execution systems. Eclipse-M has served more than 6GW of projects.

