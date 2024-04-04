KOCOWA+, The World’s Number One K-Entertainment Streaming Platform, Begins Global Expansion With Entry Into Europe and Oceania

Boasting an impressive library with multi-language subtitles, KOCOWA+ enters new markets with a 30% discount for new subscribers.

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KOCOWA+, the ultimate streaming destination for Korean entertainment, has launched in Europe and Oceania. This landmark expansion will bring beloved and new hit K-Dramas, K-Pop Performances, Idol-led reality shows, fan-favorite variety shows, and more to audiences in 39 new territories.

“As the home of the largest Korean Content library outside of Korea, we are honored to bring the first 100% Korean streaming platform to Europe and Oceania,” said KunHee Park, CEO/CPO of KOCOWA.

KOCOWA+ takes pride in making its programs available within eight hours of broadcast in Korea, fully equipped with premium English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese subtitles.

They are constantly expanding their extensive library of titles and have now added webcomics, exclusive to KOCOWA+, with the goal of entertaining existing fans and inviting new users to the world of K-Content.

Among KOCOWA+’s riveting library of tried and true favorite K-Dramas, like “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo,” Coffee Prince,” “Extra-Ordinary You,” and “High Kick,” KOCOWA+ also has new hits, like the highly anticipated thriller, “Escape Of The Seven: Resurrection,” the new romantic comedy “Su Ji and U Ri,” the epic historical “My Dearest,” and “My Sibling’s Romance,” a reality show illustrating the struggle of dating when your sibling plans your love life.

Additionally, the platform showcases K-Pop-centric content like “Weekly Idol,” “BTS Variety Chronicles,” “New Jeans Travel Code,” and “Idol Star Athletics Championships,” and the acclaimed variety series “Home Alone,” and “The Manager.” Exclusive content includes the dating show “Alumni Lovers,” and the global phenom “Running Man” in select territories.

KOCOWA+ is a direct-to-customer streaming service, with 30 content providers worldwide. It now spans 74 countries and is available on web, iOS, and Android platforms. It will continue to roll out on Smart TVs and devices in the upcoming weeks.

The platform’s remarkable growth propels its ambition to become the go-to platform for Korean entertainment worldwide.

About KOCOWA

KOCOWA is a global joint company formed between leading Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC, SBS, and SK Square Americas, Content wavve. Subscription plans start at €6.99/$6.99 per month for basic access, with premium plans at €7.99/$7.99 per month. www.kocowa.com

