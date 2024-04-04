Human Frontier Science Program: Fellowships Awarded to 59 of the Most Pioneering Postdoctoral Scientists from 28 Nations

STRASBOURG, France, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — To foster the next generation of life science research, 59 of the world’s top emerging scientists from 28 nations have won 2024 Human Frontier Science Program (HFSP) Fellowships.

“Brilliance is not born, it has to be cultivated,” said HFSP Chief Scientific Officer Guntram Bauer. “HFSP has always strongly supported the next generation of pioneers through its Fellowship Program, and the 2024 fellows show enormous promise. We are thrilled to help them hone their expertise and expand their vision.”

Postdoctoral Scientists from these nations/regions have won HFSP Fellowships for 2024- 2027:

Argentina France Israel Slovenia Austria Germany Italy Spain Bolivia Greece Japan Sudan Canada India Lithuania Taiwan Mainland China Indonesia The Netherlands United Kingdom Columbia Iran Portugal United States of America Finland Republic of Ireland Singapore Uruguay

Online Booklet Listing Winners, by Nationality, Host Laboratories, and Planned Work:

To view the 2024 HFSP Fellowships Awardees and the Index by Country of the Fellows.

About HFSP Awards:

HFSP Fellowships last for three years and on average, provide $200,000 USD in total. Fellows work in the laboratory of a host scientist in a country that is different from where their Ph.D. was conferred.

HFSP Long-Term Fellowships are for applicants with a Ph.D. in a biological topic who want to embark on a novel frontier project in the life sciences. Cross-Disciplinary Fellowships are for applicants who hold a Ph.D. in a non-biological discipline (e.g., physics, chemistry, engineering, or computer science), but want to work on a novel frontier project in biology.

Among all our awardees we seek scientists who form internationally, preferably intercontinentally, collaborative teams, who have not worked together before, and who are engaging in work with no preliminary data.

The Human Frontier Science Program was founded in 1989 by the G7 nations and the European Commission to advance international research and training at the frontier of the life sciences. Its aims are to promote intercontinental collaboration and training in cutting-edge, interdisciplinary research focused on the life sciences. HFSP receives financial support from the governments or research councils of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, as well as from the European Commission. Since 1990, more than 8,500 researchers from more than 70 countries have been supported. Of these, 29 HFSP awardees have gone on to win the Nobel Prize.

