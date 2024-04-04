AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATFX appoints Ergin Erdemir as Head of LATAM to drive growth and value

PRNewswire April 4, 2024

MEXICO CITY, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX announced the appointment of Ergin Erdemir as the new Head for Latin America. With this strategic move, ATFX reinforces its commitment to expanding its footprint and driving growth in one of the world’s most dynamic regions. 

Ergin Erdemir, the newly appointed Head of LATAM, brings a unique blend of experience and success to this pivotal role. With a remarkable 8-year leadership journey in institutional and retail e-FX business, Ergin has consistently showcased an exceptional ability to navigate complex challenges, build high-performing teams, and drive sustainable growth strategies. His proven track record and wealth of experience make him an invaluable asset to ATFX’s expansion plans in the dynamic LATAM region. 

In his new role, Ergin Erdemir will play a strategic part in ATFX’s operations, driving growth initiatives and fostering innovation in the LATAM region. His close collaboration with ATFX’s global team will lead to developing and implementing strategies tailored to the specific needs of clients in the region. Ergin’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships, driving innovation, and delivering unparalleled value to regional clients and stakeholders underscores ATFX’s dedication to its LATAM operations. 

Commenting on his appointment, Ergin Erdemir expressed his excitement about the opportunity to lead ATFX’s expansion efforts in Latin America.  “I am confident that with the talent and dedication of our team, we will achieve remarkable success and make a lasting impact in this vibrant market,” Ergin said.  

Under Ergin’s leadership, ATFX LATAM is set to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for forex traders in Latin America. Ergin’s vision is centred on enhancing customer satisfaction, expanding ATFX’s product offerings, and fostering partnerships with local partners and financial institutions. “Ergin’s strategic focus and commitment to excellence will guide ATFX LATAM towards a future of growth and success in the vibrant Latin American market,” said the Chairman of ATFX, Joe Li.

Ergin Erdemir holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a postgraduate in marketing management. He joined ATFX UK in 2018 as Head of Marketing. He is known for his passion for the forex industry, expanding the business in various regions including Europe, LATAM and dedication to delivering results. 

About ATFX
ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 22 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK’s FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit the ATFX website: https://www.atfx.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-appoints-ergin-erdemir-as-head-of-latam-to-drive-growth-and-value-302107947.html

SOURCE ATFX

