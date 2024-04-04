AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
iQIYI Launches 'Art Films' Series, Celebrating Artistic Filmmaking and Global Masterpieces

PRNewswire April 4, 2024

BEIJING, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On March 30, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced the launch of its 2024 ‘Art Films’ series. This latest series features titles that have triumphed at prestigious film festivals globally, offering home viewers an easy access to world-renowned art films.

(PRNewsfoto/iQIYI)

Since its inception in 2015, ‘Art Films’ series has set a precedent as the first distribution channel and the largest online platform in China dedicated to streaming high-quality art films from across the globe. Among its illustrious selections are Varda by Agnès, a heartfelt tribute to the legendary filmmaker Agnès Varda, and Bohemian Rhapsody, a celebratory biopic of the iconic rock band Queen. The series has also featured gems like The Widowed Witch and Kaili Blues, both of which intricately weave the tapestry of Chinese rural life into their narratives while garnering acclaims worldwide.

The latest series continues to meticulously curate a premium and diverse line-up of films, including the emotionally evocative Ripples of Life, which premiered at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in 2021 and was also selected for the ‘Focus’ section at the 26th Busan International Film Festival. Another notable film in the series is Kong and Jigme, winner of the Best Small and Medium Budget Film at the 36th Golden Rooster Awards, which delves into poignant human connections across cultures. Additionally, Night Falls, winner of the Fei Mu Award for the best film at the 6th Pingyao International Film Festival, takes viewers on a nostalgic journey that explores themes of identity and homecoming. And also Off the Stage, a film presented by iQIYI that clinched the Best Actress award at the 36th Golden Rooster Awards.

Expanding the cinematic horizon, other films soon to be released on iQIYI Cloud Cinema include Anatomy of a Fall, a Palme d’Or-winning masterpiece from the 76th Cannes Film Festival, and Kim’s Video, a documentary tribute to the iconic New York City video store, and About Dry Grasses by Turkish director Ceylan, a deep dive into the profound themes of isolation and morality. This eclectic mix not only celebrates the artistic depth of cinema beyond mainstream offerings but also champions the diverse cultural narratives that shape our global community.

In an effort to engage and foster a community of discerning art film enthusiasts, iQIYI has dedicated more promotional resources to the films in the line-up, spotlighting the creators behind these cinematic masterpieces. Additionally, interactive features such as commemorative ticket stubs and exclusive insights from director have been introduced to foster a deeper connection between the films and their audience.

Distributed via iQIYI Cloud Cinema, the ‘Art Films’ series not only promotes high-quality content but also brings benefits to content creators and further contributes to the overall growth of the art film genre. From the ‘Action Master’ season earlier this year to the present ‘Art Films’ series, iQIYI continues to support exceptional filmmakers and their work through genre-based operations and the Cloud Cinema, making premium films accessible for home viewing.

