Tracy King to Deliver Keynote Address at Cadmium Spark 2024

The Chief Learning Strategist and CEO of InspirEd will speak on how to drive success in the education space at Cadmium’s annual conference

FOREST HILL, Md., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cadmium has confirmed that Tracy King, MA, CAE, Chief Learning Strategist & CEO of InspirEd will deliver the keynote address at their annual conference, Cadmium Spark. The address is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23rd, at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

King brings over 20 years of expertise in workforce development consulting, specializing in education strategy and learning design. Featured on NBC, Forbes, U.S. News, and more, King’s unique approach centers on the intersection of learning science and technology, making them a thought leader and master learning designer in the field.

“We are thrilled to have Tracy King deliver a Keynote address at Cadmium Spark,” says Vicky Thompson, Chief Revenue Officer at Cadmium. “King brings a wealth of expertise and insights into education strategy, learning design, and workforce development that our attendees can greatly benefit from.”

Tracy King will also be hosting office hours and a workshop at Cadmium Spark, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage, ask questions, and gain personalized insights. Titled “Strategies for Profitable and Sustainable Education Programs,” King’s accelerated workshop will dive into key topics such as curriculum development, pricing strategies, marketing tactics, and operational efficiency.

Cadmium Spark will mark the company’s third biennial conference for professionals and decision-makers passionate about transforming the landscape of event technology and continuing education. The conference will provide keynote sessions, workshops, panel discussions, case studies, networking opportunities, and more.

