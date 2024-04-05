AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCES 2024 FEDERAL POLICY AGENDA

PRNewswire April 5, 2024

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Greater Des Moines Partnership has approved its 2024 Federal Policy Agenda. The agenda is compiled by The Partnership’s Government Policy Council, which is made up of Investors and Affiliate Chamber of Commerce Members, and approved by The Partnership Board of Directors. This year’s agenda includes five featured priorities:

The Des Moines International Airport
The Partnership supports closing the funding gap for the Des Moines International Airport’s Terminal Project through the Airport Terminals Program.

Designating U.S. 65 as an Interstate
The Partnership supports designating U.S. 65 as an interstate and supporting a federal increase in weight and size limits and exemptions on the corridor.

Housing
The Partnership supports the expansion of housing options through funding and policies that incentivize communities and employers to invest in new and existing housing for all Iowans population and workforce including a Conversion Tax Credit.

Child Care
The Partnership supports additional investment and policies that increase child care options for families and promote stabilization in the child care workforce, including the availability of 7A and 504 microloans to nonprofit child care providers.

Immigration
The Partnership supports a modernized immigration system and policies that support an inclusive population to meet workforce needs, including the expansion of the Conrad 30 wavier program.

View the full Federal Policy Agenda for more details.

“We’re proud of the collaborative efforts of our Partnership Investors and Members to complete our 2024 Federal Policy Agenda and identify five actionable featured priorities,” said Anne Roth, Assistant Vice President of Government Relations at Hy-Vee and 2024 Chair of The Partnership’s Government Policy Council. “We look forward to continuing to work with our Congressional delegation to advance policies that help our 11-county region and state grow.” 

The Partnership will convene its annual DMDC trip to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, May 8Friday, May 10. Leaders from DSM will promote regional priorities with one voice. Attendees of DMDC will meet with members of Iowa’s Congressional Delegation, the Administration and their staffs to discuss federal priorities. Registration for the trip is still open. Register here.

2024 sponsors of DMDC include Presenting Sponsors Prairie Meadows and Shazam, Inc.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership
The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 23 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 400 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

Contact:
Kyle Oppenhuizen
koppenhuizen@DSMpartnership.com
(515) 286-4972
Learn More About DSM USA

 

 

SOURCE Greater Des Moines Partnership

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.