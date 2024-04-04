AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit Lights Up Dubai with Exclusive Events, Heavyweight Panels at Blockchain Life and Token2049: Shaping the Future of Blockchain

PRNewswire April 4, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, today announced the participation of its leadership team at the Blockchain Life 2024, Token2049, and special networking events in Dubai. This industry gathering presents a dynamic platform for Bybit to showcase its unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the responsible social advancement of blockchain technology.

Bybit’s leadership team will actively engage in thought-provoking panel discussions, covering a wide range of groundbreaking topics including the evolving role of crypto exchanges, the transformative power of blockchain for social good, and other exciting topics. Here’s a snapshot of the Bybit team’s agenda:

  • Shaping the Evolving Role of Crypto Exchanges: Bybit CEO Ben Zhou will engage in a dynamic dialogue on the role of cryptocurrency exchanges in derivative market development on April 15th.
  • Driving Social Impact: Bybit COO Helen Liu to introduce the new Blockchain for Good Alliance(BGA): Supporting projects that are making a positive impact and fueling the dreams of changemakers.
  • Fostering Innovation: The Bybit x ICP Hack to Future with Head of Financial Products Hao Yang on April 16th. Discussing the innovative projects shaping the ICP ecosystem in the region, and rubbing shoulders with investors, partners, and influencers.
  • Building Strong Collaborations: Bybit will host a series of networking events from April 15th to 20th, including the Bybit VIP Gala for MENA Networking Event and the Bybit x DMCC Web3 night in Dubai, fostering collaboration and driving the industry forward.
  • Connecting with the Community: Bybit representatives will be readily available at Token2049 Dubai on April 18th, showcasing Bybit’s cutting-edge products and engaging with attendees.
  • Charting the Course for Mass Adoption: Exclusive sessions on Web3 security and mass adoption, alongside a luxurious VIP Gala Dubai on April 19th and 20th, set the stage for the widespread adoption of blockchain technology.

“Bybit is here to empower users, connect the industry, and lead the way in this transformative journey,” said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We’re excited to be at the forefront of these discussions in Dubai’s robust blockchain environment, and we invite everyone to join us as we navigate this exciting future together.”

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitWeb3 / #keytoWeb3

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-lights-up-dubai-with-exclusive-events-heavyweight-panels-at-blockchain-life-and-token2049-shaping-the-future-of-blockchain-302108239.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.